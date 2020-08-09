14 Must-Haves from Away's Luggage Sale

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products and services; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Here's what we have our eyes on during Away's first massive sale.

Away, known for its stylish suitcases, is having its first-ever sale with major discounts on top products. From Sept. 9 through Sept. 15, shop the retailer's sale, where you can find hardside luggage, overnight bags, and packing cubes up to 50 percent off in fan-favorite colors and limited editions. If you're looking to refresh your travel essentials without breaking the bank, this sale is just what you need. We've rounded up our top picks to help save you time before items go out of stock and get you the best deal.

Our Top Picks

01 of 14 The Large Courtesy of Away Buy from Awaytravel.com Up to $148 off The Large is the biggest suitcase that Away offers and it's built to last. Made of durable polycarbonate, this suitcase comes in nine trendy colors and features 360-degree spinner wheels that glide effortlessly. Plus, Away offers a limited lifetime warranty for most of their suitcases, so deciding if this checked bag is right for you should be worry-free! Away The Large Review

02 of 14 The Everywhere Bag Courtesy of Away Buy from Awaytravel.com Up to $98 off Featuring a laptop sleeve, six internal pockets, and an exterior pocket, this medium-sized carry-on bag can be used for any occasion. There's even a dedicated pocket for your umbrella! Made from water-resistant nylon and leather trim, it's stylish enough to be used as an everyday gym bag but can hold enough clothing for weekend trips away. Away The Everywhere Bag Review

03 of 14 The Carry-On Courtesy of Away Buy from Awaytravel.com Up to $113 off If you're in need of a sleek lightweight suitcase, Away's Carry-On is for you. This compact suitcase features two compartments, a laundry bag, and a compression pad to help you stay organized throughout your trip. It's available in several different colors and can be purchased with a battery so you'll always stay connected, no matter where you are. Away Carry-On Review

04 of 14 The Backpack Courtesy of Away Buy from Awaytravel.com Up to $98 off The Backpack is one of Away's most popular products and it's easy to see why. This versatile bag comes with two main compartments and a laptop sleeve that can fit a computer up to 15 inches. There are also dedicated pockets for your water bottle, phone, book, and cords so you can bring everything you need with you and still be hands-free. It's backed by a limited one-year warranty.

05 of 14 The Bigger Carry-On Courtesy of Away Buy from Awaytravel.com Up to $148 off This suitcase is perfect for short trips. Designed to fit easily into overhead bins and trunks, The Bigger Carry-On has a 48-liter capacity, which is enough storage to hold all of your essentials. Reviewers say this suitcase helps them pack better because the two compartments store their clothes and shoes separately. They were able to pack up to ten outfits and three pairs of shoes, more than enough for a five-day vacation.

06 of 14 The Kids' Carry-On Courtesy of Away Buy from Awaytravel.com Up to $98 off Kids deserve a nice piece of luggage, too! This suitcase features the same design as Away's Carry-On, but it's sized down so kids can roll it by themselves. And with eight cute colors to choose from, your kiddo will want to show it off even as they get older. The 9 Best Kids’ Luggage Items of 2020

07 of 14 The Weekender Courtesy of Away Buy from Awaytravel.com Up to $113 off Whether you're going away for two days or seven, Away's Weekender bag is here to help. Available in nylon or canvas, this medium-sized bag has a lined shoe compartment and an adjustable strap with leather details that offers multiple carrying positions.

08 of 14 The Bigger Carry-On with Pocket Courtesy of Away Buy from Awaytravel.com Up to $173 off This carry-on has a front pocket that keeps essentials like boarding passes, passports, and laptops close by. Choose between peddled leather or nylon for a sophisticated look. There's also a TSA lock to keep the contents in the main compartment safe and you can thread a combination lock onto the pocket's zippers for added security.

09 of 14 The Insider Packing Cubes Courtesy of Away Buy from Awaytravel.com Up to $33 off Packing cubes help save space in your luggage by compressing items into individual bags. These come in sets of four or six and have a mesh panel on the top so you can easily see what's inside without having to unpack your entire suitcase. Go with a color that matches your Away luggage or for a bold color-blocking palette. The 9 Best Packing Cubes of 2020

10 of 14 The Large: Aluminum Addition Courtesy of Away Buy from Awaytravel.com Up to $298 off Checked luggage can often be pricey, so it's best to scoop one up while it's on sale—especially one that's as high-quality as this. Featuring a striking aluminum hard shell, it's durable to handle bumps and scrapes on baggage claims, taxis, and cobble-lined streets. It also comes with a laundry bag, a compression strap, and a clip-in mesh pocket. Still undecided? You can try this suitcase out for 100 days and return it if you're unsatisfied.

11 of 14 The Mini Courtesy of Away Buy from Awaytravel.com Up to $23 off Away's smallest piece of luggage is meant to store your small travel essentials and toiletries. Made from the same polycarbonate material that's on their regular bags, this miniature case will protect your belongings while you're on the go. Use it as an everyday carrying case in your purse or backpack, or to keep toiletries separate in your luggage.

12 of 14 The Expandable Medium Courtesy of Away Buy from Awaytravel.com Up to $163 off With the flexibility of expanding 1.75 inches, this medium suitcase allows you to pack more. You might not always need the extra space while en route to your destination, but it's nice to have if you end up bringing extra souvenirs home. It's on sale in several different colors including plum, sea green, and asphalt.

13 of 14 The Longitude Tote Courtesy of Away Buy from Awaytravel.com Up to $123 off The Longitude Tote is the perfect everyday carry bag. It comes with a detachable zip pouch that can hold your money and license. There's also a strap for your keys and an interior zippered pouch to hold your passport or phone. It's made of leather for a timeless look that will never go out of style and features a snap closure.