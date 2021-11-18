Away’s New Holiday Collection Is Sparkly, Colorful, and Perfect for Winter Travel

Beloved luggage brand Away has been dropping tons of new designs and collaborations this year—and they aren’t slowing down just because 2021 is almost over. The company just revealed its holiday collection, featuring limited-edition suitcases and travel accessories in brand new colors. In other words? Holiday travel just became a little more merry and bright.

The holiday collection comes in two installments. The first drop occurred on November 16, with Away unveiling two limited-edition versions of the brand’s Instagram-famous polycarbonate suitcases: a two-tone version in dark pine and green, and a two-tone version in petal (aka light pink) and sand (aka beige). Each suitcase is available in Away’s usual sizes—the Carry-On, the Bigger Carry-On, the Medium, and the Large—and range in price from $225 to $325.

In addition to expanding its luggage offerings, Away also released a travel beanie ($65) and travel scarf ($125) for those who want to amp up their holiday wardrobe; each one comes in cranberry and slate.

The second drop on November 23 will introduce three more suitcase colors—black, red, and saffron yellow, all topped with a glittery finish. This launch will also include four new products: a three-pocket duffle ($345, available in brown and black), a leather version of the Zip Backpack ($245, available in black), a jewelry sleeve ($125, available in cranberry red and petal pink), and a journal cover ($95, available in sand and clove). The price points of the accessories make them particularly great gift options for the intrepid travelers in your life (or, you know, for yourself).

Whichever holiday product you go with, you’ll be rewarded with the same quality and innovation that has made Away so famous over the past decade. We’re talking built-in chargers, smooth spinner wheels, roomy and organized interiors, and extremely durable exteriors. Plus, you’ll get a priceless boost of self-esteem knowing you carry the same luggage as Serena Williams.

The holiday collection is available for sale on Away’s website (check back on November 23 for the second launch). These limited-edition products tend to get snatched up quickly, so don’t wait too long.