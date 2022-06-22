Away Just Launched an Outdoor-Focused Collection Perfect For Summer Travel

It’s not rare to walk through any airport and see the sleek designs of Away’s hardside luggage. The trendy luggage brand has a simple, but recognizable silhouette and its carry-on is consistently a best overall pick for frequent travelers. In recent years, the brand has launched beauty gift sets and even a few designer collaborations. Now, they’re back at it again, launching a unique collection that is different than anything they've done before.

Just in time for the summer travel season, Away has announced the launch of F.A.R, or For All Routes, their first ever outdoor-focused product line. Joining the cult-classic hardside luggage is a tote, a convertible backpack, messenger bag, and even a duffle that holds up to 70L, all to make outdoor travel easy, functional, and still stylish.

The gear is lightweight, but durable (recycled polyester that’s abrasion and water resistant) and has compression straps, pockets, and daisy chains. The accessories are crafted from 100% recycled nylon ripstop.

Courtesy of Away

“Our new line, F.A.R, highlights the balance of function, style and durability, combining the same intuitive design and thoughtful features our existing customers have come to know and love while new customers, who may not have considered us in this category, will also appreciate the seamless functionality, inspiring colors and versatility present across all Away products,” Cuan Hanly, Chief Design Officer of Away, said in a statement.

CEO and co-founder of Away, Jen Rubio, went on to say how the pandemic played a major role in the development of the launch.

“There has been a shift in travel trends toward various types of outdoor travel, which accelerated during the pandemic. Customer demand is stronger than ever, as excitement for travel is higher than ever, and we’ve learned that over half of travelers expect their post-pandemic trips to be different, including a strong desire to reconnect with nature, adventure, and the outside.”

So exactly what’s in the new, nine-piece collection?

The most versatile piece in the F.A.R collection has to be the duffle, which is available in 40, 55, or 70L and retails for $150, $170, and $190, respectively. There’s no shortage of interior pockets to keep essentials organized, compression straps, and areas to clip any essentials or a water bottle via the carabiner.

The backpack comes in two options; 26L ($130) or a convertible 45L at $220. The design opens flat, like a carry-on, so items are easy to access and there’s a back pocket perfect for a laptop. The trolley sleeve is also seamlessly integrated into the design, making it easy to slip over any carry-on wheeled suitcase. Another 45L option is the tote which clocks in at $140.

The F.A.R collection also includes a messenger bag and a few organizational items like pouches (small, medium, and large) and packing cubes that range from small to x-large.

In true Away fashion, all of the products are available in classic neutrals like black and navy, but they also have some fun options like Vivid Blue, Red Orange, and Atomic Celery.

Away’s F.A.R outdoor collection is available online at awaytravel.com on June 28. For customers who shop the brand within the first 10 days (until July 7) at any of Away’s retail locations, they’ll be entered into a two-night stay with Getaway at one of their cozy cabins that are just two hours outside of major cities.

