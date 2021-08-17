Meet Away's Newest Expandable Suitcase: The Flex

When luggage brand Away was founded in 2015, it offered a single product: a hard-shell suitcase in four sizes with a built-in phone charger. But the company has since become an empire, adding new suitcases, duffels, backpacks, packing cubes, toiletry bags, travel blankets, and even compression socks. And launching today, Away's newest product is a variation on a theme: an expandable version of its original polycarbonate suitcase called Flex.

One of the biggest game-changers of Away's suite of new products over the past few years was the Expandable suitcase line, which (literally) provided flexibility in several ways. First, the Expandable is made from water-resistant nylon—that is, the bag has a soft shell rather than a hard one, making it a bit more pliable when it comes to overstuffing. Then, more importantly, the bag was designed to expand 1.75 inches with a quick unzip.

Courtesy of Away

Now, many travelers end up returning home after a trip with much more than they brought with them, which is why having an expandable suitcase can be a priority. (As for me, personally, I love taking an expandable carry-on on trips—if I buy things while traveling, I simply expand the bag and check it for convenience on the way home.)

But for some Away loyalists, the soft-shell material wasn't their preferred construction. With today's launch, however, those brand fans can finally get the best of both worlds. Flex is made from the classic polycarbonate, but it also offers anywhere from 1.75 to 2.25 inches of extra space, depending on the suitcase's size. (The two carry-on sizes have the bigger expansion capacity!) The smallest Flex suitcase, the Carry-On Flex, costs $255, while the largest, the Large Flex, costs $355.

As of right now, the Flex suitcase will come in just Navy and Black, but Away is all about limited edition colors, so keep an eye out for a new selection of hues down the road. But if you're good with the two OG colors, then head to awaytravel.com to buy them right now—we expect them to sell quickly.