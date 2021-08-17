Travel News Tech & Gear Meet Away's Newest Expandable Suitcase: The Flex The company is really *expanding* its collection Written by Stefanie Waldek Instagram Twitter Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Stefanie Waldek Updated 08/17/21 Share Pin Email Courtesy of Away When luggage brand Away was founded in 2015, it offered a single product: a hard-shell suitcase in four sizes with a built-in phone charger. But the company has since become an empire, adding new suitcases, duffels, backpacks, packing cubes, toiletry bags, travel blankets, and even compression socks. And launching today, Away's newest product is a variation on a theme: an expandable version of its original polycarbonate suitcase called Flex. One of the biggest game-changers of Away's suite of new products over the past few years was the Expandable suitcase line, which (literally) provided flexibility in several ways. First, the Expandable is made from water-resistant nylon—that is, the bag has a soft shell rather than a hard one, making it a bit more pliable when it comes to overstuffing. Then, more importantly, the bag was designed to expand 1.75 inches with a quick unzip. Courtesy of Away Now, many travelers end up returning home after a trip with much more than they brought with them, which is why having an expandable suitcase can be a priority. (As for me, personally, I love taking an expandable carry-on on trips—if I buy things while traveling, I simply expand the bag and check it for convenience on the way home.) But for some Away loyalists, the soft-shell material wasn't their preferred construction. With today's launch, however, those brand fans can finally get the best of both worlds. Flex is made from the classic polycarbonate, but it also offers anywhere from 1.75 to 2.25 inches of extra space, depending on the suitcase's size. (The two carry-on sizes have the bigger expansion capacity!) The smallest Flex suitcase, the Carry-On Flex, costs $255, while the largest, the Large Flex, costs $355. As of right now, the Flex suitcase will come in just Navy and Black, but Away is all about limited edition colors, so keep an eye out for a new selection of hues down the road. But if you're good with the two OG colors, then head to awaytravel.com to buy them right now—we expect them to sell quickly. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit The 12 Best Hardside Luggage Bags of 2021 The 7 Best Tumi Luggage Items of 2021 The 9 Best Travelpro Luggage Items of 2021 The 14 Best Checked Luggage of 2021 The Best Luggage Deals for August 2021 The 11 Best Lightweight Luggage of 2021 The 11 Best Luggage Brands of 2021 The 9 Best Luggage Sets of 2021 The 8 Best Samsonite Luggage Items of 2021 What to Know About the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021 The 8 Best Kids’ Luggage of 2021 The 12 Best Travel Toiletry Bags of 2021 The 15 Best Carry-On Backpacks of 2021 The 11 Best Travel Blankets of 2021 The 10 Best Places to Buy Luggage in 2021 The 9 Best Dog Carriers of 2021