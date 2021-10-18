Travel News Tech & Gear Away's New Designer Collaboration Has Something for Every Style Once these limited edition pieces are gone, they're gone for good By Patrice J. Williams Patrice J. Williams Travel and style fact checker and content creator Instagram LinkedIn Temple University Patrice J. Williams is a travel and style content creator and fact checker and author of thrift shopping book "Looking Fly on a Dime." TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara on 10/18/21 Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance travel writer and fact checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today 10Best, Michelin Guide, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Jetsetter. TripSavvy's fact-checking on 10/18/21 Share Pin Email Courtesy of Away Away is back at it again. The maker of those sleek suitcases is no stranger to teaming up with celebs for special collections and even holiday gift sets, but last week, the company launched its first designer series collaboration. And this isn't just some one-off type thing. Away plans to roll out a new collection with different designers each year. It truly is a series. For this inaugural collection, the brand chose three designers to add their personal touch to some of Away's most popular products; the travel pouch set, front pocket backpack, and large everywhere bag. Each of the designers' reimagining of the pieces is so distinct, and there's something for every style. Away Nigerian-born Tia Adeola's design features pink ruffles and a multi-color tweed for a fun, feminine twist. The tweed material was custom developed specifically for this collection. In a press release, Adeola said her inspiration was "restructuring the representation of female bodies in the 21st century, challenging constructs with statement pieces that are meant for the everyday, and rewriting history through fashion." Continuing with the color is Sandy Liang's floral explosion of a design that she described as "playful wanderlust." The bold floral almost has a bit of a camo-look against the green background of the Large Everywhere Bag. Away And rounding out the collection is Ji Won Choi, who said she wanted to create “something that could be spotted from far away and was immediately recognizable and distinguishable.” The shades of blue and white stripes might remind some people of the Pan Am bag. Away Prices for the three items start at $55 for the travel pouch set and top out at $295 for the Large Everywhere Bag. The limited series is available for sale now on Away’s website and once products sell out, they’re gone forever. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit The Best Luggage Deals for October 2021 The 11 Best Travel Makeup Bags of 2021 The 11 Best Swimsuits for Older Women in 2021 The 12 Best Travel Toiletry Bags of 2021 Hospitality Design Is Having an 'Instagram Moment' The 8 Best Luggage Sets of 2021 The 9 Best Carry-On Bags of 2021 The 16 Best One-Piece Swimsuits of 2021, According to Stylists The 9 Best Bags & Backpacks for Disney in 2021 The 10 Best First Aid Kits of 2021 The Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale 2021: The Best Travel Deals Right Now The 9 Best Kenneth Cole Reaction Luggage Items of 2021 The 11 Best Lightweight Luggage of 2021 The 12 Best Backpack Brands of 2021 The 12 Best Weekender Bags of 2021 The 8 Best Samsonite Luggage Items of 2021