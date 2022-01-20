AutoCamp Just Opened a New Location Outside Joshua Tree National Park—Take a Peek

View Map AutoCamp Joshua Tree Address 62209 Verbena Rd , Joshua Tree , CA 92252 , USA Get directions Phone +1 844-366-9715 Web Visit website

If you've ever dreamed of glamping underneath the Southern California desert sky, AutoCamp's newest wow-worthy location is calling your name. The Airstream resort, which has brought the "boutique hotel experience" to the likes of Yosemite and Cape Cod, has opened a new 25-acre property in the town of Joshua Tree, just a nine-minute drive from the national park.

Open since December, AutoCamp Joshua Tree offers 55 Airstreams, X Suites, and Accessible Suites to book. While you can expect high-class comfort in any accommodation, there are key differences between the units, and which one you book will depend on your personal needs, tastes, and budget. The Classic Airstream Suite boasts mid-century modern décor, a walk-in rain shower and vanity sink, and a queen bed with high thread-count sheets for those with an eye for design. Meanwhile, the Vista Airstream Suite is more remote and offers unique panoramic views and access to the Signature Clubhouse bathrooms.

If you're traveling with a slightly larger group or need more space, the Vista X and Accessible Suites are a bit roomier than the 31-foot campervans; each features a private bedroom, kitchenette with induction stove, and a living area with a sofa that pulls out into a full bed. In addition to that, Accessible Suites, as the name suggests, come with an accessible kitchenette and bathroom.

Despite these variations, you'll find a fully-equipped kitchenette, private patio with an outdoor fire pit, heating and air conditioning, flat-screen TV, luxury linens and robes, and Ursa Major organic bath products in any unit.



"In keeping with the natural spirit of this place, AutoCamp Joshua Tree was designed for minimal impact on the environment, incorporating low water use, native plantings, xeriscaping to avoid irrigation, on-site water treatment, a heavy reliance on solar power, and dark sky-compliant lighting to preserve the clear view of stars," AutoCamp Joshua Tree writes on its website.

Guests won't need to worry about traveling far to stock up on supplies here. Common areas include a clubhouse with an indoor fire pit and café, an outdoor bar, and a general store that sells essential grocery items, local beer, wine, and campfire supplies.

If you're looking to experience the property and the surrounding region, AutoCamp Joshua Tree also offers yoga and wellness classes, "fireside chats" on educational topics such as local flora and fauna, mountain biking, and rock climbing trips, and guided tours to Joshua Tree National Park. Complimentary bikes are available for guests to explore the town, and a seasonally heated pool is expected to open on-site this March. Rates start at $175 a night, and reservations can be made on AutoCamp's website.