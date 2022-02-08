Travel News Safety & Insurance Australia Will Reopen Its Borders to Vaccinated Tourists on Feb. 21 After two years of strict closures, the country is open for business By Sherri Gardner Sherri Gardner Associate Editor Instagram LinkedIn Sherri Gardner is the Assistant Editor for TripSavvy and has been with the company since May 2018. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 02/08/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Andrew Merry / Getty Images If Australia has been at the top of your bucket list, it's time to book those tickets. The nation is reopening its borders to vaccinated tourists on Feb. 21, 2022. Travelers from New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea have enjoyed visiting Australia since November 2021, and now the rest of the world can join in on the fun. Every new arrival must be fully vaccinated and present proof of vaccination upon landing. The only exception to this rule is for people who are medically unable to be vaccinated. And those travelers will need written documentation explaining why vaccination wasn't possible. Massive losses in tourism revenue essentially drive this policy change. Since the pandemic, Australia has lost more than 101 billion Australian dollars (around $72 billion) in international and domestic spending, with global expenditure plummeting from over 44 billion Australian dollars to 1.3 billion Australian dollars. "Today's announcement will give certainty to our vital tourism industry, and allow them to start planning, hiring, and preparing for our reopening," read a statement from Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Stocks for Qantas Airlines and travel agency Flight Centre Travel Group have enjoyed a nice bump following the announcement showing renewed investor interest in the sector. Qantas CEO Alan Joyce went on to say that the airline is developing strategies to resume some international flights, according to reporting by NBC News. While you'll be able to visit Australia just in time for fall, you'll have to wait a bit longer to hop a flight to New Zealand. Tourists from visa-free countries, including the U.S., won't be allowed to enter until July, based on statements from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. The Best Time to Visit Australia Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. Australia Visa. "Australia Travel Bubble." Retrieved February 7, 2022. Prime Minister of Australia. "Reopening Media Statement." February 7, 2022. Reuters. "After two years of closed borders, Australia welcomes the world back." Feb. 7, 2022. New Zealand Government. "When New Zealand's Borders Open." Retrieved February 7, 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Australia Is Still Set on Reopening Its International Borders by Christmas 2021 Travel to Asia: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country Thailand Announces a New Visitor Fee Where to Go in 2022: The Most Exciting Destinations to Explore This Year United to Resume Nonstop Flights Between the US and Scotland in 2022 Tahiti Will Open Its Borders to International Tourists on May 1 Is Thailand Ready to Reopen Its Borders to Tourists? America's Boom in New Budget Airlines Reveals a Positive Outlook in Air Travel After Months of Silence, CDC Finally Releases Next Steps For Return Of U.S. Cruises Norwegian Has Permanently Canceled Its Cheap Long-Haul Flights Will I Need a COVID-19 Vaccine to Travel? Airlines Say "Maybe" The Six Biggest U.S. Airlines Lost a Combined $34 Billion in 2020 Costa Rica Will Open Its Borders to Americans in September Costa Rica Opens To All Countries November 1—No PCR Test Or Quarantine Required 7 Best Best Airlines in the US Here's What It's Like to Travel to France Right Now