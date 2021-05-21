Travel News Hotels We're Ready to Book a Stay at Atlanta's New Wiley Hotel Based Off the Instagram Alone Written by Kristine Hansen Instagram Kristine Hansen is a Milwaukee freelance writer specializing in food and drink, design and travel. For several years, she has covered Milwaukee—as well as other Midwestern destinations, including Detroit—for TripSavvy. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Kristine Hansen Updated 05/21/21 Fact-Checked by Reviewed on 05/21/21 Jillian Dara Instagram Jillian Dara is a freelance travel writer and fact checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today 10Best, Michelin Guide, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Jetsetter. About TripSavvy Fact-Checking Jillian Dara Share Pin Email Courtesy of Wiley Hotel With a moniker of “The Friendly Hotel,” Atlanta’s newest hotel—Wylie Hotel—is poised to deliver Southern hospitality. It opened on May 17. Tucked into the Old Fourth Ward, the hotel’s general manager James Green is excited to welcome travelers to one of the city’s most historic (and now haute) neighborhoods. “All are welcome, but we’re expecting the property will serve as a homelike stay to business travelers, adventurers, and locals looking for a home away from home,” he said. “Old Fourth Ward is one of the most historic neighborhoods in Atlanta. At the moment, Atlantans and visitors are really interested and invested in the city’s history—especially finding ways to revitalize historic buildings in the neighborhood, similar to the work done on Wylie Hotel.” This is not the first time this building has welcomed overnight guests. Built in 1929, it operated as Garner-Wallace until 1933, then Ponce de Leon Hotel for several years before, most recently, providing housing to students at Georgia State University, Emory University, and Georgia Tech University. In 2014, plans began to convert it back to a hotel. Atlanta’s Mrs. P’s Tea Room (a drag-queen venue and Atlanta’s first openly LGBTQ bar), which was one of the first tenants of the original building, will be revived next month within Wylie Hotel as Mrs. P’s Bar & Kitchen, serving all-day Southern cuisine and hosting a bar, sunroom, and terrace. This is about coming full circle: Mrs. P’s originally opened at Ponce de Leon Hotel from 1965 to 1997. Nearby, Ponce City Market hosts a collection of food businesses and retail boutiques in a former Sears, Roebuck & Co. warehouse-distribution center, and Atlanta BeltLine (a 22-mile elevated parkway connecting 45 neighborhoods) is accessible from the hotel, too. Ponce City Market: The Complete Guide The hotel aims to offer technology-focused amenities to guests, including touch-free check-in and smart rooms. The hotel also partnered with local interior-design firm Pixel Design Collaborative and architects Stevens & Wilkinson. “An important aspect of this project was maintaining the integrity of the building, and we wanted to find partners who were aligned with that mission," said Green. Aside from their talent, we chose to work with both partners due to their understanding of the neighborhood, its importance, and how to tie in small nods to the past throughout the hotel.” To that end, none of the rooms (crossing five different categories) in the 111-room hotel are alike, each featuring various unique (and colorful) touches, such as a blush-pink plush sofa, red-orange throw pillows, grass-green drapes, and cane-accented nightstands. Some rooms have balconies. There are also two suites: simply named Suite P and Q Suite. Rates start at $89 (late May and early June only) before jumping to $199 to $299 and are bookable through wyliehotel.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Ponce City Market: The Complete Guide The 7 Best Luxury Montreal Hotels of 2021 The Top 12 Day Trips From Birmingham 19 Free Things to See and Do in Atlanta Behind This Unassuming Façade Is Denver's Chicest New Boutique Hotel 48 Hours in Birmingham: The Perfect Itinerary The Complete Gay Travel Guide to North Carolina The Complete Guide to Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historic Park Your Trip to Atlanta: The Complete Guide An LGBTQ Traveler's Guide to West Hollywood, California 9 of Atlanta's Most Iconic Architectural Landmarks The Most Luxurious Hotels in Vienna An LGBTQ Travel Guide to New Orleans The Best Texas Hill Country Hotels Every Atlanta Neighborhood You Need to Know The Best Old Montreal Hotels of 2021