Asheville Has New A-Frame Cabins to Stay in on Your Next Visit

Asheville, North Carolina, has a new glamping option: Wrong Way River Lodge & Cabins is a newly opened millennial-chic campground, complete with 16 A-frame cabins along the French Broad River Greenway in West Asheville.

On Sept. 1, 2022, Joe Balcken and Shelton Steele, who both had previous careers as whitewater rafting guides, debuted their first entry into the hospitality business as a way to get back on the river—and encourage people to enjoy the great outdoors on Asheville’s doorstep.

Credit: Steven Freedman Photogprahy

Credit: Steven Freedman Photography

Credit: Steven Freedman Photography

The property consists of 16 standalone standard and deluxe A-frame cabins that marry the simplicity of Scandinavian design with the mountain warmth of the Appalachians. Each 354-square-foot cabin has a queen bed, queen sleeper sofa, and full bathroom, along with a separate workspace, kitchenette, private deck, and high-speed Wi-Fi—but no television, in line with their mission to get people outside. Wrong Way offers both standard and deluxe cabins. Asheville-based BCA Architecture designed the cabins, and the owners also enlisted a group of local craftsmen to complete the feel of the space with items like wooden animal sculptures by local woodworker Ben Grant and reclaimed wood countertops by Julian Harris of JF Kraftworks.

Credit: Julia Steele

The heart of the property is the two-story River Lodge, a communal gathering space and canteen open to guests and locals. It includes a gear and provisions store, bar and cafe, indoor and outdoor lounge seating, and event space. The Canteen has a curated selection of coffee, snacks, pastries, sandwiches, beverages, local craft beer, outdoor gear, and souvenirs. The bar and café are led by James Beard Award semifinalist Ashley Capps and partner Travis Schulz (both of Asheville-based Newstock Pantry).

Rates start at $125 a night. To book, visit the Wrong Way River Lodge & Cabins' website.