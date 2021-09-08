TripSavvy Travel News TripSavvy Is Celebrating Architecture and Design in August Our latest collection of stories examines how design shapes our world Written by Staff Author Updated 08/09/21 Share Pin Email Craig Hastings / Getty Images From the sharp wings of the Sydney Opera House to the stately columns of the Parthenon, the modernist train stations of Tokyo to the poolside bungalows of the Chateau Marmont, the first and longest-lasting impressions we get of a destination are often through its architecture and design. Design has the power to shape the way we are welcomed to a country, like the vibrant azulejo tiles that line the streets of Portugal or the dreamy riads found in houses across Morocco. A destination's architecture can also become a symbol in its own right, like the Eiffel Tower in Paris or the Empire State Building in New York City. In celebration of the world's awe-inspiring shapes, colors, and contours, TripSavvy is dedicating our August feature package to all things architecture and design. From the new hotel openings we're most excited about to under-the-radar architecture gems, photography tips, and a peek inside the worlds of luxury RV design and airline fashion, we've got you covered. Read more: The Most Architecturally Significant Building in Every State The Best New Hotels of 2022 9 Products From Your Favorite Hotels That You Can Buy For Your Home How COVID-19 Has Changed Hotel, Airport and Restaurant Design Hospitality Design Is Having an 'Instagram Moment' 8 Budget-Friendly Hotels with Amazing Views of Iconic Architecture See This, Not That: Lesser Known Architecture Gems in the U.S. Up High & Around the Back: How to Shoot Alternative Views of Famous Architecture How a Kathmandu Group is Protecting and Restoring Their Monuments Hostile Architecture Is Changing the Way We Travel in Cities Your Flight Attendant's Uniform? Oh, It's Couture These Luxury RVs Are Reimagining Home on the Road How Historic Hotels Are Renovating for Accessibility Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit How COVID-19 Has Changed Hotel, Airport, and Restaurant Design How to Shoot Alternative Views of Famous Architecture Hostile Architecture Is Changing the Way We Travel in Cities Your Flight Attendant's Uniform? Oh, It's Couture 8 Budget-Friendly Hotels with Amazing Views of Iconic Architecture 9 Products From Your Favorite Hotels That You Can Buy for Your Home These Luxury RVs Are Reimagining Home on the Road Hospitality Design Is Having an 'Instagram Moment' How a Kathmandu Group Is Protecting and Restoring Their Monuments Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan on the Future of LGBTQ+ Travel See This, Not That: Lesser-Known Architecture Gems in the US This Artist's Underwater Works Use Creativity and Conservation to Save the Ocean The Most Architecturally Significant Building in Every State Go Here, Not There: Overtouristed Beaches These Are the World’s Best Beach Bars The Best Beach Hacks Recommended to Us by Experts