TripSavvy Is Celebrating Architecture and Design in August

From the sharp wings of the Sydney Opera House to the stately columns of the Parthenon, the modernist train stations of Tokyo to the poolside bungalows of the Chateau Marmont, the first and longest-lasting impressions we get of a destination are often through its architecture and design.

Design has the power to shape the way we are welcomed to a country, like the vibrant azulejo tiles that line the streets of Portugal or the dreamy riads found in houses across Morocco. A destination's architecture can also become a symbol in its own right, like the Eiffel Tower in Paris or the Empire State Building in New York City.

In celebration of the world's awe-inspiring shapes, colors, and contours, TripSavvy is dedicating our August feature package to all things architecture and design. From the new hotel openings we're most excited about to under-the-radar architecture gems, photography tips, and a peek inside the worlds of luxury RV design and airline fashion, we've got you covered.

