April in New England is a time of renewal, anything-goes-weather, springtime colors, and culinary delights. A new season is officially proclaimed, but there's still spring skiing in the high northern peaks of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine, and it takes until month's end before daffodils gather the courage to poke up their sunny heads. Maple season begins to give way to mud season, and winter-weary New Englanders don't need temperatures to creep much higher than the mid-50s Fahrenheit before they venture out in T-shirts and maybe even shorts. Most New England visitors will want to pack warm layers, though, and be prepared for crisp nights even if days are mild.

You'll work up quite an appetite if you hike in the muck or ski down increasingly slushy slopes, but the good news is that Restaurant Week events are held in April in Newport, Portsmouth, and Vermont. Take advantage of these opportunities to sample creative offerings from leading restaurants in some of New England's top destinations for gourmands. April is also when shad begin to run in the Connecticut River, and this fish—which many consider a delicacy—appears on menus at restaurants in the river valley.

New England Weather in April

April is the perfect time for a New England getaway if you pack your sense of adventure and embrace whatever Mother Nature has in store. That old adage, "April showers bring May flowers," rings true throughout the region, with precipitation in the forecast for a third or more of the days during the month. The farther north and the earlier in the month, the more likely it'll be snow. Average April rainfall in Boston is 3.6 inches. By the end of April, you'll have 14 hours of daylight for enjoying increasingly warm weather… all long before summer's heat and humidity kick in. While some seasonal attractions remain closed until late May, many—including New England's largest theme park—roar back to life in April.