Gift the Most Deserving Woman in Your Life a Dream Getaway

Just in time for International Women’s Day on March 8, you can give a woman in your life a dream of a vacation. At no cost to you. And if she’s feeling generous, she can even bring you along.

To honor the holiday, Apple Vacations created the License to Dream campaign, giving more than two dozen women (and their plus-ones) round trip airfare and a three-night all-inclusive stay at a property within the RIU Hotels & Resorts family.

"The License to Dream Campaign celebrates International Women's Day by paying homage to the hard-working women in our lives who continue to meet everyday challenges with grace and determination," Senior Director of Marketing, Consumer Brands at Apple Leisure Group Dana Studebaker told TripSavvy. “We are proud to launch this campaign in partnership with RIU Resorts & Hotels to give 25 lucky winners and their plus ones a renewed license to dream with a well-deserved getaway."

RIU Resorts & Hotels

The specific RIU resort will be chosen by the contest team from their properties in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. While the final destination will be a pleasant mystery, the prize of a stay at an all-inclusive resort means the winners will be able to drink and eat to their heart's content without worrying about a surprise bill at checkout.

Have a woman in mind for this giveaway? The nomination process is incredibly simple. All you need to do is head to the License to Dream website anytime between March 8 and 19 and just enter the woman’s name, email, and a short reason why she deserves this trip. It’s seriously that easy. Winners will be selected on March 24 and have the ability to book their trip for a date that best suits their schedule.