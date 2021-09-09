Travel News Tech & Gear Apple Is Debuting Digital IDs That You Can Use at Airport Security Simply add your government-issued ID to your Apple Wallet or Apple Watch By Stefanie Waldek Stefanie Waldek Instagram Twitter Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 09/09/21 Share Pin Email Courtesy of Apple Remember when digital boarding passes were a revolutionary invention in air travel? Well, Apple is taking that technology one step further. Soon the tech company will launch digital IDs, allowing people to upload their driver's licenses or state IDs to their iPhones or Apple Watches via Apple Wallet. Best of all, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has already approved these digital ID cards to be accepted at airport security. “This new and innovative mobile driver’s license and state ID initiative with Apple and states around the country will enable a more seamless airport security screening experience for travelers,” David Pekoske, TSA administrator, said in a statement. “This initiative marks a major milestone by TSA to provide an additional level of convenience for the traveler by enabling more opportunities for touchless TSA airport security screening.” To upload an ID, users will have to take a photo of their card, then complete a series of head movements to capture their likeness. Concerned about privacy? Well, if you use Face ID, Apple already knows what you look like. And if you use Touch ID, it already has your fingerprints from Touch ID. Courtesy of Apple Of course, all of your data will be protected. Per Apple, "[c]ustomers’ identity data is encrypted and protected against tampering and theft. Biometric authentication using Face ID and Touch ID ensures that only the person who added the ID to the device can view or present their ID or license in Wallet." You won't even have to show your digital ID to a TSA agent—your iPhone or Apple Watch will communicate directly with a special identity reader at the airport to verify your identity. There is a bit of bad news, though; only a few states (and a few airports within those states) will get the new ID tech for now. Arizona and Georgia are leading the pack, then Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah will follow. But should the program go well, there will likely be a country-wide rollout...eventually. “The addition of driver’s licenses and state IDs to Apple Wallet is an important step in our vision of replacing the physical wallet with a secure and easy-to-use mobile wallet,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. “We are excited that the TSA and so many states are already on board to help bring this to life for travelers across the country using only their iPhone and Apple Watch, and we are already in discussions with many more states as we’re working to offer this nationwide in the future.” Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Is Duty-Free Shopping Still a Good Value? The 10 Best Passport Holders of 2021 Delta Is Testing the First Facial Recognition Check-in Process for Domestic Flights Best Campground Management Software of 2021 This Digital Health Pass Will Be Ready for Widespread Airline Use as Early as March These Countries Are Allowing Vaccinated Travelers to Visit How COVID-19 Has Changed Hotel, Airport, and Restaurant Design How to Stay Safe on Your Bahamas Vacation The 15 Best Gifts to Buy for Travelers of 2021 Best Ways to Prepare for Airport Security Screenings Is It Safe to Travel to Finland? Here's What It's Like to Travel to France Right Now These small upgrades make you feel like you're sitting in first class. Tips for Renting a Car in Cancun and Riviera Maya The 8 Best Golf GPS Apps of 2021 The 9 Best Travel Purses of 2021