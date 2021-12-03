Win a Free Year of Flights Just By Downloading This App

After a year of being grounded due to COVID-19, not only are a lot of people itching to travel, but we’ve also seen quite a few travel giveaways and sweepstakes. From dream weddings for frontline workers to ways to honor women in your life, brands and hotels are finding ways to give back and get people excited about traveling again. Now you can add App in the Air to that list.

The company announced their Take Back Your Year sweepstakes offering one lucky winner the chance to earn a year’s worth of free flights booked through their app.

“One year on the ground means 365 days of lost travel, wasted PTO, and canceled flights,” the company wrote on their entry form.

They also noted their users flew 5.4 billion miles in 2020. That doesn’t sound too bad, right? But when compared to 2019’s 17 billion miles, it’s clear most people were grounded or stayed close to home.

A year of free flights, valued at $5,000 and redeemable until 2023, is a pretty great deal and entry is easy. Just download App in the Air’s app and fill out a form, and that’s it. Seriously.

The app is available on iOS and Android and the short answer form literally only requires responses for two questions: name and email associated with the app. Optional questions include your current city and what you’d do with a year of free flights. For a bonus entry, upload a photo or video sharing where you’d travel to make up for the year of lost time.

If you’re not familiar with AITA, they describe themselves as your “personal travel assistant.” Some of the app's features include flight alerts, airport maps, and automated check-ins. In addition to being an itinerary organizer, the app also allows users to book hotels and flights directly, with the option to search for the most eco-friendly flight. The company actually has a pledge to plant a tree for every flight booked through their app, with more than 10,000 trees planted so far.

The Take Back Your Year contest is open to U.S. and U.K. residents, and all entries must be received by March 31. The entry form and official rules can be found here.