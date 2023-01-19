Mexico City's Newest Hotel Combines Art Deco Style With Dog-Friendly Amenities

A hip new hotel has arrived in Mexico City's trendy Condesa neighborhood—and if you're an art or dog lover (or both), you will want to take notice.

Open on Jan. 18, Andaz Mexico City Condesa, a luxury hotel concept by Hyatt, is located within the restored i421 Live District—a 1960s-era Mexico City Heritage Site designed by Spanish architect José Luis Benlliure Galán, who's said to have introduced the Art Deco style of architecture to Mexico City.

Featuring 193 guestrooms plus 20 suites, the hotel pays homage to another architect, Guadalajara-born Luis Barragán, in its Art Deco design. Throughout the hotel is décor in bright, bold, and loud colors—a magenta staircase and saffron sofas in the common areas, for instance—with each room displaying several curated art pieces, like mosaic-tile headboards and piñata figurines made of paper maché. Also in every room is a slew of amenities ranging from Byredo toiletries and a minibar stacked with local snacks and drinks to a record player and selection of contemporary and vinyl records that can be swapped out in the lobby's library—a nod to La Roma Records, Condesa's oldest record store.

The hotel is also introducing a couple of eateries to Mexico City's celebrated gastronomic scene. On the 17th-floor terrace is Cabuya Rooftop, a seafood-forward restaurant that dishes out a seasonal rotation of Baja and Yucatan eats like grouper zarandeado and smoked marlin tostadas. Weekend DJ sets and the signature cocktail program—helmed by local mixologist Moisés Sierra Sáenz and centered around agave—lend the rooftop a Tulum-beach-club vibe, with panoramic views of Mexico City's skyline an added treat. For breakfast or a quick pick-me-up, guests can find espresso-based drinks, artisanal sweet bread, small plates, and cocktails at the all-day Derba Matcha Café.



Courtesy of Andaz Mexico City Condesa

Courtesy of Andaz Mexico City Condesa

Courtesy of Andaz Mexico City Condesa

Courtesy of Andaz Mexico City Condesa

Courtesy of Andaz Mexico City Condesa

So you don't have to leave any four-legged friends at home, the hotel wants you to bring 'em along for the ride, offering to pamper your pups with in-room amenities, including dog beds and yummy snacks—think baked biscuits and salmon—as well as a Wooftop Beer Garden and Canine Club. With a pop-up shop courtesy of Perro de Mundo, a local boutique that sells pet accessories, plus a food truck where you can pick up snacks and drinks (including dog beer!), the indoor/outdoor space is designed to give both humans and pets a place to make new friends.

For those more interested in R&R, though, the hotel's Pasana Spa & Wellness offers a robust spa menu complete with massages, facials, body scrubs, and wellness rituals that implement ancient Mexican traditions surrounding the use of salt. Or take a dip in the heated rooftop pool, open year-round and boasting incredible city views.

"Condesa is the perfect neighborhood to debut the Andaz brand in Mexico City," Analia Capurro, general manager of Andaz Mexico City Condesa, said in a press release shared with TripSavvy. "Expressions of personal style and creative spirit are at the core of the Andaz ethos—characteristics that Condesa also embodies. Every detail of the hotel was thoughtfully curated to add to the vibrancy of the neighborhood and inspire a fresh perspective of Mexico City. We look forward to welcoming guests, World of Hyatt members, customers, and locals into our hotel to authentically experience this dynamic neighborhood full of character and charm."

Rooms start at $289 a night; book a reservation before Feb. 28 to enjoy 20 percent off stays through Dec. 31.