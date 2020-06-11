A Maldives Hotel Launches an Unlimited-Stay Pass

You've definitely heard of an all-you-can-eat buffet, you've perhaps heard of an all-you-can-fly plane ticket, but have you heard about an all-you-can-stay hotel pass? Well, Anantara Veli Maldives Resort is offering just that, with very few limitations, surprisingly.

The adults-only resort, located a 30-minute speedboat ride from the Maldivian capital of Male, has just 67 bungalows, three restaurants, a poolside bar, a spa, a gym, and an open-air cinema, not to mention white-sand beaches and coral reefs beneath crystal clear seas. Guests also have access to the facilities at the property's neighboring resort, Anantara Dhigu. All in all, it's a pretty great place to stay during the pandemic!

The "Unlimited Stays in Paradise" package includes genuinely unlimited stays in an overwater bungalow for two between Jan. 1, 2021, and Dec. 23, 2021, with absolutely zero blackout dates. Breakfast is included, as are speedboat transfers to and from Male (as long as you provide 48 hours notice before your arrival). You'll also get 25 percent off meals and spa treatments.

Courtesy of Anantara

The fine print only has a few stipulations, the most important of which is that the two guests' names must be provided at the time of payment. No substitutions are allowed, which means that while this deal is great for a couple, you wouldn't want to book it alone with the intention of bringing a different friend with you every visit.

Now, drumroll, please, for the price tag: a whopping $30,000. While that might sound like a lot, a weekend stay at the property in January would run you $663 a night per our research, which means that you'd break even at 45 nights. Framed from another angle, you'd be spending $2,500 per month for the deal—which is far below the median price of a rental apartment in Manhattan, even with crazy pandemic discounts (per real estate site Streeteasy, that median price is $2,990 per month). Might as well let go of that lease and spend the next year at a luxury resort in the Maldives!

So what do you say—how about you maximize that work-from-home time with a shiny new all-you-can-stay hotel pass? You better hurry up if you're interested, as the deal needs to be booked by Nov. 30. Email reservations.maldives@anantara.com and get ready to write that $30,000 check!