TripSavvy Travel News Amtrak Is Back With a Winter Auto Train Flash Sale—and the Discounts Are Steep The rail service is sending off the year in style By Astrid Taran Published on 12/08/21 Amtrak has certainly been kind to travelers this year, dropping several major sales throughout 2021. Now, those who have been waiting for another chance to board the fan-favorite Auto Train are in luck: The rail service is sending off the year in style with yet another generous flash sale, just in time for the holiday season. Now through Dec. 17, travelers can experience the Auto Train in a private room for as low as $129 one way, or coach seating beginning at $29 each way—plus the cost of bringing a vehicle onboard (prices vary by what you're driving), which is optional. And with sale dates valid through June 2022, you'll have plenty of time to plan ahead. Wondering what the experience will be like? The private rooms, called "roomettes," seat and sleep two adults comfortably. A double occupancy room, which is on sale for $189 one way, includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as access to a private bathroom and shower. Coach tickets include a reclining seat, free Wi-Fi, and a continental breakfast. Passengers in coach are allowed one carry-on bag; all remaining luggage will need to be stowed in a vehicle. The sale is valid on the Auto Train's Northbound route between Sanford, Florida (about 30 minutes outside of Orlando) and Lorton, Virginia (just 30 minutes outside of Washington, D.C.) from Dec. 17 to March 22, 2022, with blackout dates from Dec. 28—Jan. 3, 2022. You can also travel the train's Southbound route (Lorton, Va. to Sanford, Fla.) from Dec. 17 to June 30, 2022, with blackout dates throughout winter 2021-22; check Amtrak's site for more details.