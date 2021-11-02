Roses and a box of chocolates? Please, that's so pre-pandemic. If you want to get a Valentine's (or Galentine's) Day gift that will really impress your travel-obsessed loved one, head over to Amtrak and book a half-price trip during the Amtrak Loves You Sale.

Between Thursday, Feb. 11, and Tuesday, Feb. 16, all customers who book an Amtrak ticket for a valid route can bring a companion along for free. And if you're not dating anyone right now, consider rounding up some friends for a group trip! Best of all, the deal is valid for travel from Feb. 22 through Aug. 27, meaning you don't need to travel right away during the peak of the pandemic. (We're seriously hoping for some sort of return to normalcy by summer...)

Naturally, there's some fine print involved with this sale: While most routes are valid for the deal—including the California Zephyr and the Auto Train (less the ticket for your vehicle), the following are excluded: Cascades, Pennsylvanian, Keystone Service, and 7000–8999 Thruways (buses). And travel companions must be booked on the same reservation for travel on the same train. For bookings and more details on the fine print, head to amtrak.com/vdaysale.

If you do snag this deal, don't forget your face mask, especially if you're crossing state lines. While Amtrak does require the wearing of masks on board, skipping out on wearing one on interstate public transportation is actually a federal offense now. And, of course, you should adhere to all health and safety guidelines while on the road.