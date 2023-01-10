Amtrak's USA Rail Pass Is on Sale for $299 for a Limited Time Only

If seeing more of the U.S. in 2023 is among your New Year's resolutions, Amtrak's newest sale will help you check off some bucket list destinations for a fraction of the cost.

Now through Jan. 20, the national railway company is offering a mega discount on its USA Rail Pass, with passes going for $299—a significant cost saving from the usual $499 going rate. Amtrak travelers with a USA Rail Pass will be able to ride up to 10 travel segments across the country, with their pick of 500-plus destinations, including New York City, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. If $299 sounds like a lot, each ride ends up amounting to less than $30 a ticket. If you're an Amtrak Guest Rewards member, the savings continue beyond the initial purchase: For every dollar spent on the USA Rail Pass, you earn two points, which will be redeemable after you ride the first segment.

USA Rail Pass holders will ride in Coach class, with reclined seats, plenty of legroom, and a large window to enjoy some of the country's most epic landscapes. And, unlike other Amtrak deals, there are no blackout dates.

Before you book, there are a few things to keep in mind. According to Amtrak, a travel segment is completed when a passenger disembarks, meaning you'll spend two travel segments if you're connecting. All 10 travel segments must be taken within a 30-day window, and you only have 120 days to use your pass once you purchase it—so you'll want to plan to take your epic train ride relatively soon. Travelers with a USA Rail Pass will also be unable to upgrade to business class or book a private room.

To snag the deal, you can purchase your pass on Amtrak.com or Amtrak's app, after which you can book your tickets via either platform. If you opt to buy the pass through Amtrak's website, we recommend downloading the app regardless, as you can use it to check the status of your trains and get the most up-to-date boarding information.