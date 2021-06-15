Travel News Travel Tips Amtrak Has Finally Brought Back Its USA Rail Pass—and It's on Sale Fifty is looking mighty good on you so far, Amtrak Written by Katherine Alex Beaven Instagram Katherine Alex Beaven is a freelance news writer for TripSavvy. She’s lived abroad in Italy, Japan, South Africa, and Australia. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Katherine Alex Beaven Updated 06/15/21 Fact-Checked by Reviewed on 06/15/21 Jillian Dara Instagram Jillian Dara is a freelance travel writer and fact checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today 10Best, Michelin Guide, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Jetsetter. About TripSavvy Fact-Checking Jillian Dara Share Pin Email Courtesy of Amtrak The return of the USA Rail Pass is being celebrated in true Amtrak fashion—with a sale. From now until June 22, 2021, the reinstated all-you-can-ride passes are just $299, nearly half off from the regular $499 price tag. The national rail service, which turned 50 this year, has been on a roll lately, from restoring daily service on long-distance routes to offering up great fare sales. This latest news is proof they are not slowing down and are continuing to let the good times roll. The new reinstated USA Rail Pass boasts a few changes from prior versions, most notably that it’s available in a contactless, pandemic-friendly electronic form. Passes can be purchased online at Amtrak.com, and riders who install the Amtrak App on their phone will be able to start building and modifying their hop-on/hop-off itinerary through the app, check train times, download tickets to show the conductor, and get boarding information. “We want to offer customers a truly unique way to travel this summer,” said Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer Roger Harris. “With the new electronic USA Rail Pass, customers can take advantage of a great value and newly streamlined web and mobile app interfaces to make managing personalized travel plans convenient and easy.” Travelers will have 120 days from the date of purchase to start collecting punches (electronically, of course!) on their passes. Passes are valid for 30 days from the first ride and are good for 10 segments to over 500 destinations across the country. Think of the possibilities! A different getaway every weekend for a month? Sorted. Backpacking trip along the coast? Totally doable. Long-haul journey across several states? Why not?! Or, hey, you could just ride the rails and snag an eyeful of scenery from the train windows and observation cars—you know what they say: it’s about the journey, not the destination. Before you get too excited, though, we feel it's only fair to warn you that you can’t use the USA Rail Pass to book rides on the Acela, Auto Train, any of the Canadian stops of the Maple Leaf, or on any of the Thruways Bus Series 7000-7999. There’s also a fair amount of fine print. For all intents and purposes, a segment is defined as any time you board and disembark the train. If you have a connecting train, that’s two segments. Changes and cancelations are totally fine, free, and don’t count toward your total segment number as long as they are made before the scheduled departure. USA Rail Passes are good for Value or Saver fare tickets, you’ll need to stick to coach class (sorry, no upgrades are available at this time), and you can only take a max of two roundtrip journeys between the same two destinations—consider it a good excuse to explore someplace new. To start getting inspiration for your USA Rail Pass journey or to purchase a pass, visit the Amtrak site. Amtrak Provides an Attractive Form of Travel During a Pandemic Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Amtrak Is Turning 50 and Celebrating With Fares That Cost $50—or Less Amtrak's Summer Sale Lets You Book a Private Room, and Bring a Friend for Free Don't Miss Amtrak's Buy-One-Get-One-Free Sale This Valentine's Day How to Get From New York City to Philadelphia This Amtrak Auto Train Sale Has Private Rooms for Just $109 How to Ride Public Transportation in Chicago Amtrak’s Newest Fall Sale Gives Kids a Free Ride Amtrak Celebrates 20 Years of the Acela Train with $20 Fares How to Travel from Seattle to Vancouver by Train, Bus, Car, and Plane Amtrak's New Fall Fare Sale Lets You Bring a Friend for Free How to Get From New York City to Washington, DC How to Get a Discount on Amtrak If You're a Student Everything You Need to Know About Train Travel in California How to Travel From Seattle to San Francisco Getting Around Mumbai: Guide to Public Transportation Getting Around Edinburgh: Guide To Public Transportation