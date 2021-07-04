Amtrak's Summer Sale Lets You Book a Private Room, and Bring a Friend for Free

Train travel is gaining in popularity—stress-free, eco-friendly travel that lets you sit back and enjoy scenic views? We're on board. What's even better is scoring a great deal on a train trip, and Amtrak is offering just that. The company just announced its private room sale. From now until April 16, if you book a Roomette for a summer trip, your guest travels for free.

The private Roomettes fit up to two adults and measure just under seven feet long and almost four feet wide. In addition to the privacy, the large window makes it easy to take in the beautiful landscape and hopefully snapping some Instagram-worthy pics. (Plus, they're great for social distancing from other passengers as you ease back into travel this summer.)

“We want to offer our customers a truly unique way to see the country this summer,” said Roger Harris, Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer, in a statement. "With our nationwide Roomette sale, customers can share the experience with a travel companion while taking advantage of some of the best sightseeing opportunities this country has to offer.”

The privacy alone is great, but the Roomettes also come with some comfortable perks. The two seats convert to berths or upper and lower bunk beds, which is a breeze to convert thanks to turn down service from the dedicated attendant. There’s also priority boarding and lounge access at major stations. And the complimentary meals and private restroom and shower in your car adds to the comfort.

The companion sale applies to 15 routes across the U.S. including Coastal Starlight, Northeast Regional, and Southwest Chief. Some of the fares are as low as $319 for Chicago to New Orleans or $297 for L.A. to Albuquerque. Great rates, and even more affordable when split between two people.

The sale is valid through April 16 for travel between June and September, with July 5 as a blackout date. Travelers can lock in the deal through the website or use code C645 when booking on the Amtrak app.

Also, if you book now but modify your trip as you get closer to the date, Amtrak is waiving change fees for reservations made by September 6.