Wanting a Quick Weekend Getaway? Amtrak's Latest Sale Has Tickets as Low as $19

Looking for a quick change of scenery this winter or spring? If you live along Amtrak's Northeast Corridor, now's the time to snag ultra-cheap fares for a quick getaway—think Boston, Baltimore, New York City, or Providence.

The Northeast Getaway Sale, which runs through Saturday, Jan. 29, offers coach tickets for as low as $19 one-way on Northeast Regional trains and other trains traveling along the Northeast Corridor for travel between any two cities from Boston and Washington, D.C. These deep discounts are valid for travel from Tuesday, Feb. 1, through Thursday, May 26, 2022, in case a spring trip is more to your liking.

As a bonus, unlike some past Amtrak sales, this offer includes Acela's popular business class. Acela fares are on sale for as low as $49 one-way, a deep discount for the typically pricy seats.

"The 'Northeast Getaway Sale' presents the opportunity to make it easier and more affordable to see some of the most popular cities in the world," said Roger Harris, Amtrak's executive vice president and chief marketing and revenue officer, in a press release. "Whether it's to see friends and family, experience a sporting event, or explore a new city or old favorite, Amtrak can help our customers with a safe and relaxing way to travel."

There are a few restrictions, however. The sale only applies to Acela and Northeast Regional fares and excludes Sunday travel—all the more reason to call it a three-day weekend. Discounts are not combinable with any other deals and sale prices will auto-apply upon booking. Amtrak has waived change fees for reservations through April 30, 2022.