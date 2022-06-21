Amtrak Is Relaunching Its New York to Burlington Route After Almost 70 Years

Craving a New England escape this summer without having to worry about those out of control gas prices? You're in luck: a classic east coast train route is about to return to Amtrak for the first time in almost 70 years.

Amtrak and the Vermont Agency of Transportation recently announced that it will be extending its Ethan Allen Express route from New York City to the newly renovated Burlington Union Station in Burlington, Vermont beginning July 29. The station, which is part of the National Register of Historic Places, was last used in 1953.

In addition to service from New York to Burlington, the route will also be extended to include stops in Vergennes and Middlebury, Vermont, allowing travelers to experience even more of the Green Mountain State.

“Very soon, we will be able to climb aboard a train in downtown Burlington, and arrive in New York City in time for dinner,” said Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger. “This long-desired service will give a boost to our economic recovery at a critical time, and give travelers a new, lower-carbon connection to New York and the rest of the Amtrak system.”

From New York City, daily northbound service will depart Penn Station at 2:21 p.m. and arrive in Burlington at 9:55 p.m. Southbound service will depart Burlington at 10:10 a.m. and arrive in New York City at 5:45 p.m.



Tickets are not yet on sale, but are expected to be available for booking in the coming days. Fares will begin at $75.