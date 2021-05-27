TripSavvy Travel News Amtrak Restores Daily Service to Long-Distance Routes It Cut During the Pandemic We're taking it as a big sign that the return of travel is full-steam ahead Written by Katherine Alex Beaven Instagram Katherine Alex Beaven is a freelance news writer for TripSavvy. She’s lived abroad in Italy, Japan, South Africa, and Australia. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Katherine Alex Beaven Updated 05/27/21 Fact-Checked by Reviewed on 05/27/21 Jillian Dara Instagram Jillian Dara is a freelance travel writer and fact checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today 10Best, Michelin Guide, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Jetsetter. About TripSavvy Fact-Checking Jillian Dara Share Pin Email Laser1987 / Getty Images Both Amtrak and travel have had a rough last year (who didn't?), so if there’s any one thing that’s signaling travel is making its way back on track, it’s this week’s news that Amtrak has begun restoring regular service on several of its long-distance routes. Previously cut back to just a few times a week due to low ridership numbers during the thick of the pandemic, as of Monday, the national rail service has already restored daily service on four of its long-haul routes on the west coast and in the midwest. This is great news for travelers who love taking the scenic route or, in light of airlines unblocking middle seats, just prefer to travel by train until the pandemic is squarely in the rearview. Call it a belated birthday present from Amtrak, who turned 50 back in March. “For 50 years, Amtrak has been connecting us to our destinations,” read a written statement by Washington senator Maria Cantwell, who sits on the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, and helped to secure triple-comma levels of COVID-relief funding for Amtrak during the pandemic. “We need to restore services cut during the pandemic, and we look forward to another 50 years of Amtrak.” Daily service has already been restored on the California Zephyr (between San Francisco and Chicago), Coast Starlight (between Los Angeles and Seattle), Empire Builder (between Seattle and Chicago), and the Texas Eagle (between Los Angeles and Chicago). Service on the City of New Orleans (between New Orleans and Chicago), Capital Limited (between Washington, D.C., and Chicago), Lake Shore Limited (between New York/Boston and Chicago), and Southwest Chief (between Los Angeles to Chicago) is set to resume daily service on May 31, while Crescent (between New York to New Orleans), Palmetto (between New York to Savannah), and the Silver Star and Silver Meteor (both running between New York and Miami) riders will have to wait until June 7. What It's Like to Ride Amtrak in a Pandemic Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Everyone's Going to Europe This Summer—But Here's How You Can Beat the Crowds Amtrak's Summer Sale Lets You Book a Private Room, and Bring a Friend for Free Air Travel Is Back—Here's What You Need to Know About Flying This Summer The Best Cities in the US to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day Outdoor Activities Soared During the Pandemic—Including Some You Might Not Expect Want to Save a Historic Restaurant? You Can Nominate It for a $40,000 Grant It's Been a Wild Few Weeks for U.S. Cruises, But We Have Good News 20 Solo Trips in 2020: I Traveled Solo During COVID-19 Everything You Need to Know About Train Travel in California Guide To Easter in the United States How to Travel From Seattle to San Francisco When Will My State Reopen? Dates for Every U.S. State As Air Travel Begins To Rebound, Airlines Are Already Making Big Changes Walks To Remember: Stroll Through LA History on Hundreds of Stairways Bike Travel Is Surging Around the World. Will It Last? Studies Show Americans are More Comfortable with the Idea of Travel