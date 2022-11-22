Amtrak Just Dropped a Thanksgiving Week Auto Train Sale With Fares as Low as $29

Gear brands aren't the only ones dropping early Black Friday sales. Those who may be planning a road trip down the I-95 this winter are in for a treat: Amtrak has announced a Thanksgiving week flash sale on its fan-favorite Auto Train, just in time for the holiday travel.

Now through Nov. 29, travelers can experience the Auto Train in a private room for as low as $229 one-way or coach seating beginning at $29 each way—plus the cost of bringing a vehicle onboard (prices vary by what you're driving), which is optional. Cars, vans, SUVs, motorcycles, and even small boats or jet skis are welcome on board.

The private rooms, called "roomettes," comfortably seat and sleep up to two adults. A double occupancy roomette, on sale for $329 one way, includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner and access to a private bathroom and shower. And for those who need some extra space, one-way full-size bedroom fares are on sale, beginning at $429 for single occupancy and $529 for double occupancy.

The $29 coach tickets include a reclining seat, free Wi-Fi, and a continental breakfast. Passengers in coach are allowed one carry-on bag; all remaining luggage must be stowed in a vehicle.

The sale is valid on the Auto Train's Northbound route between Sanford, Florida (about 30 minutes outside of Orlando) and Lorton, Virginia (just 30 minutes outside of Washington, D.C.) from Nov. 30 to March 23, 2023. You can also travel the train's Southbound route (Lorton, Va. to Sanford, Fla.) from Jan. 16 to June 30, 2023. Blackout dates throughout winter 2022-23 apply; check Amtrak's site for more details.