Amtrak's Newest Fall Sale Gives Kids a Free Ride

If you’re hoping to hop around sans car or airplane while saving a buck this holiday season, you’re in luck! Amtrak just announced their newest fall sale—and it’s super family-friendly. Kids (ages 2 to 12) ride free with a paying adult with select fares on almost all of Amtrak’s routes, including Acela business class and coach class on popular routes like the Coast Starlight, Downeaster, Maple Leaf, Northeast Regional, California Zephyr, Empire Builder, and even The Auto Train. (Sadly, the deal isn’t available for bookings on the Keystone, Capitol Corridor, Pennsylvanian, Pacific Surfliner, or 7000-8999 Thruways.)

Sale tickets are good for travel from Oct. 26 through Dec. 17—excluding notable Thanksgiving-time blackout dates on Nov. 24, 25, 28, 29, and 30—making it a perfect sale for anyone looking to reunite with family while also saving some cash and avoiding the holiday rush.

“Whether seeing family, taking a trip cross-country, or going on a weekend excursion, we truly believe the journey is the most important part of the adventure,” said Roger Harris, Amtrak's executive vice president and chief marketing and revenue officer. “With our latest sale, customers can make a trip extra special and a memorable opportunity to travel on Amtrak.”

This bite-sized BOGO sale is also a great opportunity for parents and kids to safely take in some behind-the-scenes-views of this year’s fall foliage or visit a national park before winter temps settle in—no flights, traffic, or rest stops required. Amtrak also allows passengers to bring up to four pieces of luggage for free.

Currently, Amtrak is only booking trains to partial capacity to help maintain their physical distancing protocols. Before you book, you can check the capacity of each train in real-time. Amtrak’s additional COVID-19 protocols include required face coverings for all staff and passengers (unless eating or drinking or in a private room), enhanced cleaning and disinfection on trains and in stations, contactless ticketing and gate announcements through the Amtrak app, and air filtration systems that refresh the air every 4-5 minutes.

Visit Amtrak.com or use the Amtrak app to peep all qualifying routes and book your journey—but hurry, you’ve only got through Sunday, Oct. 25, to take advantage of this fleeting fall deal.