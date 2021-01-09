Amtrak's Fall Flash Sale Is Celebrating the End of Summer with Half Priced Fares

The last days of summer may be dwindling away, but Amtrak is making sure travelers still have plenty to look forward to.

In yet another one of the rail service's very generous blink-and-you'll-miss it sales this year, Amtrak is launching a National Fall Flash Sale beginning today through Sept. 8, featuring in-demand fares for a whopping 50 percent off their normal ticket prices. The sale is valid in both coach and the service's luxe Acela Business Class for train trips through Nov. 18.

The steep discounts include journeys between New York and Boston aboard the Acela for just $49 (or $29 for the non-high speed train), New York and Washington, D.C. aboard the Acela from $60 ($28 for the non-high speed train), Los Angeles and Seattle from $63, Chicago and Denver from $63, and Miami and New York beginning at $81.

With leaf peeping season just around the corner, we can't think of a better time to book: Amtrak's scenic routes are some of the best ways to take in the beauty of the country's fall foliage at a slower pace. The best part? Several of the service's most picturesque routes—like the Coast Starlight, which zips through Oregon's Willamette Valley and Mt. Rainier National Park—are included in this latest sale.



A three day advance purchase is required for all tickets, and no upgrades will be permitted. Amtrak is continuing to waive all change fees through Jan. 4, 2022.