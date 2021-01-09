TripSavvy Travel News Amtrak's Fall Flash Sale Is Celebrating the End of Summer with Half Priced Fares Just in time for leaf peeping season Written by Astrid Taran Instagram Astrid is the Senior Special Projects Editor at TripSavvy and has been with the site since 2016. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Astrid Taran Updated 09/01/21 Share Pin Email Courtesy of Amtrak The last days of summer may be dwindling away, but Amtrak is making sure travelers still have plenty to look forward to. In yet another one of the rail service's very generous blink-and-you'll-miss it sales this year, Amtrak is launching a National Fall Flash Sale beginning today through Sept. 8, featuring in-demand fares for a whopping 50 percent off their normal ticket prices. The sale is valid in both coach and the service's luxe Acela Business Class for train trips through Nov. 18. The steep discounts include journeys between New York and Boston aboard the Acela for just $49 (or $29 for the non-high speed train), New York and Washington, D.C. aboard the Acela from $60 ($28 for the non-high speed train), Los Angeles and Seattle from $63, Chicago and Denver from $63, and Miami and New York beginning at $81. With leaf peeping season just around the corner, we can't think of a better time to book: Amtrak's scenic routes are some of the best ways to take in the beauty of the country's fall foliage at a slower pace. The best part? Several of the service's most picturesque routes—like the Coast Starlight, which zips through Oregon's Willamette Valley and Mt. Rainier National Park—are included in this latest sale. A three day advance purchase is required for all tickets, and no upgrades will be permitted. Amtrak is continuing to waive all change fees through Jan. 4, 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Amtrak Is Turning 50 and Celebrating With Fares That Cost $50—or Less Amtrak’s Newest Fall Sale Gives Kids a Free Ride Amtrak Has Finally Brought Back Its USA Rail Pass—and It's on Sale Amtrak Celebrates 20 Years of the Acela Train with $20 Fares Amtrak's New Fall Fare Sale Lets You Bring a Friend for Free Air Travel Is Back—Here's What You Need to Know About Flying This Summer Airlines Are Now Adding—and Dropping—Flights in Anticipation of Future Travel How to Get From New York City to Philadelphia How to Get From Long Island to Block Island How to Get From New York City to Washington, DC 332 Travel-Related Black Friday Deals You Need to Know About How to Get From San Francisco to Lake Tahoe The Best Time to Visit Colorado The Best Time to Visit Charlotte How to Travel Easily Between San Diego and San Francisco Everyone's Going to Europe This Summer—But Here's How You Can Beat the Crowds