You Can Get 25 Percent Off Your Next Train Ticket With Amtrak's New Fall Sale

If you're looking for a sign to book that leaf-peeping train trip, Amtrak's new fall flash sale is it.

Now through Oct. 4, Amtrak is offering 25 percent discounts on Coach and Acela Business Class fares—and the timing couldn't be more perfect. The sale is eligible for travel from Oct. 1 through Dec. 15., just as autumn's bright colors start to take their full effect and the rush of holiday travel hasn't yet reached its peak.

The offer allows you to take advantage of some of Amtrak's most popular routes around the U.S., with tickets from New York to Philadelphia as low as $14.25, the Washington, D.C. to New York journey starting at $23.25, and fares from Los Angeles to Seattle going for $75.75.

With each trip, you're guaranteed free Wi-Fi and power outlets at your seat, no middle seat, and enough legroom to truly sprawl out—absolutely necessary if you're traveling one of the longer-distance routes. And, if you have a small pet, Amtrak lets you bring them on board many of its trains for a small fee.

Before you book, remember that some terms and conditions apply. Certain services and train routes—including Auto Train, California Zephyr (intra-Illinois), and Capitol Corridor—are not discounted, and the sale is valid for Saver fares only. You also cannot upgrade to a sleeper, first class, or non-Acela Business Class fare, and blackout dates run from Nov. 22-23 and Nov. 26-27.



To snag this deal, you can either book your trip through Amtrak's flash sale page or use the promo code "S25L" on Amtrak's app.