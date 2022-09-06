One of Amtrak's Most Popular Leaf-Peeping Routes Is Set to Return This Month

On Sept. 26, 2022, Amtrak will restore its Cascades train service between Seattle, Washington, and Vancouver, British Columbia—two months earlier than expected. This marks the second of three Canadian services to be restored since the pandemic shutdowns.

Amtrak’s Cascades service typically runs from Eugene, Oregon, to Vancouver but was completely shut down in 2020, then restored in May 2021, with a few adjustments. The Eugene to Seattle route was business as usual, while the Seattle to Vancouver service was switched to a bus connection service that only stopped at Everett, Mount Vernon, and Bellingham.

Now, the restored Cascade train service starts in Seattle and terminates in Vancouver with just one daily round trip. Northbound Cascades journeys will depart Seattle at 7:45 a.m. and arrive in Vancouver at 11:45 a.m. Along the way, service will stop in Edmonds, Everett, Stanwood, Mount Vernon, and Bellingham. Southbound trains will depart Vancouver at 5:45 p.m. and arrive in Seattle at 10:10 p.m. with the same stops along the way.

Additional options using the established bus connection between Seattle and Vancouver will still be available four times daily.

The much-anticipated return of train service is in perfect timing for fall views along the water in Canada and through the mountains and rivers in Washington. The service return will include three daily round trips between Portland and Seattle.

Tickets are available now at Amtrak.com, AmtrakCascades.com, via the Amtrak app, in-person at station ticket desks and kiosks, and by calling 1-800-USA-RAIL. Traveling from Canada? Grab your tickets at ViaRail.ca or by calling 1-888-VIA-RAIL.

