Snag a Roomette for as Low as $193 With Amtrak's New Buy One, Get One Free Deal

Haven't decided where you're traveling over spring break? Amtrak is throwing a nationwide flash sale on roomettes—and the deals are so good, you're going to want to drop everything and text your best friend immediately.

Now through March 21, Amtrak is offering roomette fares for as low as $193 in a Buy One, Get One Free on 12 select routes, including the California Zephyr, Capitol Limited, Silver Star, and Southwest Chief. The deal is good for travel between March 16 and May 22—so if you're looking to plan a last-minute getaway to Washington, D.C., to see the cherry blossoms during peak bloom, or to New Orleans for the city's annual jazz festival, there's no time like the present to book those tickets.

Each roomette comes with a selection of amenities that will make your trip all the more comfortable: access to a private restroom and shower; newly upgraded bedding, towels, and pillows; a dedicated attendant; priority boarding; complimentary meals onboard, and complimentary lounge access.

"Private rooms provide travelers with a first-class, one-of-a-kind experience to see the country," said Roger Harris, Amtrak's executive vice president and chief marketing and revenue officer in a statement. "With our nationwide Roomette flash sale, customers can travel comfortably in their own space and share the experience with a companion—across several world-famous routes and to many great destinations."

To take advantage of the deal, you can either book your trip via Amtrak's website or through the Amtrak app (be sure to enter code C450). Note that you must book your reservation at least one day before your departure, and the sale is only valid for roomettes.