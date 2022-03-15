TripSavvy Travel News Snag a Roomette for as Low as $193 With Amtrak's New Buy One, Get One Free Deal By Elizabeth Preske Elizabeth Preske Associate Editor Instagram LinkedIn Twitter Elizabeth Preske is an associate editor at TripSavvy and has been with the company since 2019. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 03/15/22 Share Pin Email Amtrak / Marc Glucksman Haven't decided where you're traveling over spring break? Amtrak is throwing a nationwide flash sale on roomettes—and the deals are so good, you're going to want to drop everything and text your best friend immediately. Now through March 21, Amtrak is offering roomette fares for as low as $193 in a Buy One, Get One Free on 12 select routes, including the California Zephyr, Capitol Limited, Silver Star, and Southwest Chief. The deal is good for travel between March 16 and May 22—so if you're looking to plan a last-minute getaway to Washington, D.C., to see the cherry blossoms during peak bloom, or to New Orleans for the city's annual jazz festival, there's no time like the present to book those tickets. Each roomette comes with a selection of amenities that will make your trip all the more comfortable: access to a private restroom and shower; newly upgraded bedding, towels, and pillows; a dedicated attendant; priority boarding; complimentary meals onboard, and complimentary lounge access. "Private rooms provide travelers with a first-class, one-of-a-kind experience to see the country," said Roger Harris, Amtrak's executive vice president and chief marketing and revenue officer in a statement. "With our nationwide Roomette flash sale, customers can travel comfortably in their own space and share the experience with a companion—across several world-famous routes and to many great destinations." To take advantage of the deal, you can either book your trip via Amtrak's website or through the Amtrak app (be sure to enter code C450). Note that you must book your reservation at least one day before your departure, and the sale is only valid for roomettes. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit This Amtrak Auto Train Sale Has Roomettes for Just $129 Amtrak Is Back With a Winter Auto Train Flash Sale—and the Discounts Are Steep Love Is in the Air: Amtrak Just Dropped a Valentine's Buy One, Get One Free Sale Southwest Just Dropped a Buy One, Get One Free Deal—But You Need to Act Fast Wanting a Quick Weekend Getaway? Amtrak's Latest Sale Has Tickets as Low as $19 Amtrak’s Newest Fall Sale Gives Kids a Free Ride Amtrak's Summer Sale Lets You Book a Private Room, and Bring a Friend for Free Amtrak Has Finally Brought Back Its USA Rail Pass—and It's on Sale "It's About Adapting": How the Hospitality Industry Has Changed for Good Amtrak's Newest Auto Train Sale Is Offering $29 Florida Fares 'Travel Deal Tuesday' Is Here—and You Can Score Flights for As Low As $15 The 8 Best Tour Companies for Singles in 2022 This Amtrak Auto Train Sale Has Private Rooms for Just $109 Every Travel-Related Black Friday Deal You Need to Know About What to Know About the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021 Don't Miss Amtrak's Buy-One-Get-One-Free Sale This Valentine's Day