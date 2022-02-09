TripSavvy Travel News Love Is in the Air: Amtrak Just Dropped a Valentine's Buy One, Get One Free Sale Coach fares for two passengers run as low as $18 By Astrid Taran Astrid Taran Senior Editor, Special Projects Instagram Astrid is the Senior Special Projects Editor at TripSavvy and has been with the site since 2016. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 02/09/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Courtesy of Amtrak Still looking for a last-minute Valentine's Day surprise for your main squeeze? Take it from us: Travel is always the best gift. Luckily, Amtrak agrees. In the spirit of romance, the rail service just announced a buy one, get one free sale that will let you bring your sweetie along on a future adventure—all for the price of just one ticket. The "Amtrak Loves You Sale," which runs now through Feb. 16, is valid for travel between March 1 and Aug. 31. It applies to a number of routes throughout the country, including the scenic ride from Philadelphia to dreamy Savannah, or the heavenly West Coast journey from Los Angeles to Seattle.The sale bumps the price for two coach tickets down to just $18 on East Coast corridor routes like New York to Philadelphia and Philadelphia to Washington, D.C. Two Acela business class tickets on those same routes can be snagged for as low as $51 or $57, respectively. Upgrades to sleeper cars are not included in the sale. There are no blackout dates, and you can easily lock in the deal on Amtrak's website or by using the code V214 on the app. Better yet? There's no need to worry if you're not sure of your exact dates yet: Amtrak is continuing to waive all change fees for bookings made through April 30. With Valentine's Day just days away, the sale arrives at the perfect time for those who may have left their gift shopping to the last minute. (We all know expedited shipping costs are steep.) Take a deep breath and leave the chocolates in that cart—there's no better time than spring and summer to see the country alongside that special someone. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Wanting a Quick Weekend Getaway? Amtrak's Latest Sale Has Tickets as Low as $19 Don't Miss Amtrak's Buy-One-Get-One-Free Sale This Valentine's Day Book Flights for as Low as $59 One-Way With Southwest Airlines' Latest Sale Amtrak's Newest Auto Train Sale Is Offering $29 Florida Fares Amtrak Is Back With a Winter Auto Train Flash Sale—and the Discounts Are Steep Amtrak’s Newest Fall Sale Gives Kids a Free Ride Amtrak's Fall Flash Sale Is Celebrating the End of Summer With Half Priced Fares This Amtrak Auto Train Sale Has Private Rooms for Just $109 Amtrak's Summer Sale Lets You Book a Private Room, and Bring a Friend for Free The Complete Guide to Military Discounts at Disney World Amtrak Celebrates 20 Years of the Acela Train with $20 Fares A Photo Guide to Traveling on Amtrak Amtrak Has Finally Brought Back Its USA Rail Pass—and It's on Sale Southwest Celebrates 50 Years of Love with Flights as Low as $50 7 Best Best Airlines in the US This New European Overnight Train Line Wants You to Ride the Rails in Style