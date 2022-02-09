Love Is in the Air: Amtrak Just Dropped a Valentine's Buy One, Get One Free Sale

Still looking for a last-minute Valentine's Day surprise for your main squeeze? Take it from us: Travel is always the best gift. Luckily, Amtrak agrees. In the spirit of romance, the rail service just announced a buy one, get one free sale that will let you bring your sweetie along on a future adventure—all for the price of just one ticket.

The "Amtrak Loves You Sale," which runs now through Feb. 16, is valid for travel between March 1 and Aug. 31. It applies to a number of routes throughout the country, including the scenic ride from Philadelphia to dreamy Savannah, or the heavenly West Coast journey from Los Angeles to Seattle.



The sale bumps the price for two coach tickets down to just $18 on East Coast corridor routes like New York to Philadelphia and Philadelphia to Washington, D.C. Two Acela business class tickets on those same routes can be snagged for as low as $51 or $57, respectively. Upgrades to sleeper cars are not included in the sale.

There are no blackout dates, and you can easily lock in the deal on Amtrak's website or by using the code V214 on the app. Better yet? There's no need to worry if you're not sure of your exact dates yet: Amtrak is continuing to waive all change fees for bookings made through April 30.

With Valentine's Day just days away, the sale arrives at the perfect time for those who may have left their gift shopping to the last minute. (We all know expedited shipping costs are steep.) Take a deep breath and leave the chocolates in that cart—there's no better time than spring and summer to see the country alongside that special someone.

