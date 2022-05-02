Amtrak Just Launched a New Summer Route to the Berkshires From New York City

Amtrak just launched a new seasonal service that will make it easier to enjoy the quaint towns and majestic views of Massachusetts' Berkshires. The new route, called the Berkshire Flyer, will shuttle passengers between New York City and Pittsfield, Massachusetts, beginning July 8 and operate on weekends throughout the summer.



The long-awaited route will launch as a pilot, with Amtrak eyeing its success closely in order "to further understand the feasibility and demand of the service before continuing the service." Efforts to establish rail service between the Berkshires and New York have been ongoing since 2018, according to Amtrak.



“We are pleased to be collaborating with Amtrak, New York State, and CSX to initiate the Berkshire Flyer rail service," said Massachusetts Department of Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler. "This service is an example of how we can offer more transportation options and use our rail network to support Massachusetts communities and increase economic vitality in various regions."

Travelers will be able to board the new train route at 3:16 p.m. on Friday afternoons from New York's Penn Station, from where it will depart to Massachusetts via New York's Albany-Rensselaer station. A return trip will leave Pittsfield at 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoons and arrive in New York at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are set to go on sale later this month.

