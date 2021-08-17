Amtrak's Newest Auto Train Sale Is Offering $29 Florida Fares

Dreaming of soaking up the Florida sun without hours of sitting bumper to bumper on the I-95? Amtrak's latest fare sale is about to make your next beach trip a lot easier.

From now until Aug. 24, passengers can book tickets on Amtrak's famed Auto Train—which allows vehicles onboard—with round-trip coach fares to Florida going for as low as $29 each way. The sale also includes private room tickets beginning at $129 each way, plus a complimentary continental breakfast served before arrival.

The Auto Train runs on a nonstop, 855-mile route between Lorton, Virginia (about 30 minutes outside of Washington, D.C.) and Sanford, Florida (just 30 minutes outside of Orlando). The full journey clocks in at approximately 17.5 hours. A long trip? Yes. But considering you're eliminating almost 900 miles of driving while also cutting your carbon footprint down by more than 10 percent, it's more than a great deal.

Fares do not include the cost of your vehicle, with fees dependent on what you'll be driving. A standard vehicle comes in at $466, while the cost for a motorcycle is $292. Small boats and jet skis are also allowed on board for an additional fee. Travelers must check-in their vehicles by 2:30 p.m. on the day of departure.

The offer is valid for travel along the Auto Train's Southbound route from Lorton to Sanford from Sept. 7 through Dec. 15 and the Northbound return route from Sanford back to Lorton from Nov. 5 to Dec. 15. Blackout dates are in place for both between Nov. 25 and Dec. 2, 2021.