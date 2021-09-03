This Amtrak Auto Train Sale Has Private Rooms for Just $109

Riding the rails with your car has never been cheaper. Amtrak’s famed Auto Train—the only Amtrak that allows passengers to bring their cars onboard—has a sale so good, you just might want to plan a trip around it, even if you don’t have a car.

Until March 12, 2021, Auto Train-goers can book into coach for as little as $9 each way or go for the splurge and snag a private room for just $109.

So how sweet of a deal is this? Pretty dang sweet. Coach tickets on the Auto Train usually go for $89, while entry-level prices for private rooms start at just below $300. Since the Auto Train schedule runs overnight, this sale is an excellent excuse to finally experience one of Amtrak’s private sleeper rooms.

Cozy roomettes offer privacy and perks over coach and can fit up to two people. While the $109 deal for solo travelers is already good, it gets even better if you’ve got a travel buddy with double-occupancy rates for roomettes starting at $149.

Still, the biggest value is in the one-bedrooms, which can be booked for as low as $249 during the sale—nearly half off regular prices. Booking into a one-bedroom will get you your own private bathroom with a shower, plus notably more space. All Amtrak sleepers include private accommodations, lounge access at stations, and scheduled meals onboard.

What makes the Auto Train so convenient is that it runs nonstop between Lorton, Virginia, and Sanford, Florida—and it allows you to have a set of wheels right when you get to your destination. No need to rent a car, call a rideshare or figure out how to get where you’re going next.

Keep in mind that these sale fares do not include the price of bringing your car with you. Vehicle costs range from $292 for a motorcycle to $466 for a standard car to $536 for a special car like an SUV, van, or truck. For an extra $120, you can guarantee your vehicle space on the train and make sure it’s one of the first 30 vehicles taken off once you reach Florida. Depending on which ticket type you get, you might score enough savings to cover the cost of bringing your car.

To soak up the sale fares, travelers need to purchase their tickets by March 12, 2021, and travel between March 15, 2021, and June 30, 2021. For the fine print, blackout dates, and bookings, check out the Amtrak website.