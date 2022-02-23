This Amtrak Auto Train Sale Has Roomettes for Just $129

Amtrak's beloved Northeast-to-Florida Auto Train sale is back and better than ever—and whether you're eager to save some gas mileage on a road trip or you're car-free and just love a good Amtrak sale, this deal will have you dreaming of a trip to the Sunshine State.

Now through March 4, you can snag deep discounts onboard Auto Train's southbound route from Lorton, Va. (near Washington, D.C.) to Sanford, Fla. (near Orlando), with coach fares starting at $29 a ticket, roomettes at $129, and bedrooms at $329. The sale is for travel from March 7 to June 30, 2022, and there aren't any blackout dates.

The 855-mile, nonstop route between Lorton and Sanford takes around 17.5 hours, so arguably, any fare class you purchase will beat sitting cooped up in a car for that length of time. While travelers in coach can kick back and relax in a wide, reclining seat—with a complimentary continental breakfast served before arrival—those who book either a roomette or bedroom will enjoy new bedding, pillows, and towels; complimentary meals; and a dedicated attendant. And if you opt for a bedroom, you'll have twice the amount of space as you would in a roomette, plus access to an in-room bathroom and shower.



While you're not required to own a car to take advantage of this deal, if you do, bear in mind that these tickets do not include the fee of bringing your vehicle onboard. Vehicles allowed include motorcycles, automobiles, vans, SUVs, trucks, and even small trailers and limousines. Motorcycles and standard cars can average $150 to over $250 per vehicle, respectively—but considering that coach tickets on this route typically start at $89 and bedrooms at $499, you'll be saving a fraction of the cost of an ordinary ticket.

To book, head to Amtrak.com.

