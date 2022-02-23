Travel News Travel Tips This Amtrak Auto Train Sale Has Roomettes for Just $129 Or book a coach fare for $29 a ticket By Elizabeth Preske Elizabeth Preske Associate Editor Instagram LinkedIn Twitter Elizabeth Preske is an associate editor at TripSavvy and has been with the company since 2019. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Updated on 02/23/22 Share Pin Email Courtesy of Amtrak Amtrak's beloved Northeast-to-Florida Auto Train sale is back and better than ever—and whether you're eager to save some gas mileage on a road trip or you're car-free and just love a good Amtrak sale, this deal will have you dreaming of a trip to the Sunshine State. Now through March 4, you can snag deep discounts onboard Auto Train's southbound route from Lorton, Va. (near Washington, D.C.) to Sanford, Fla. (near Orlando), with coach fares starting at $29 a ticket, roomettes at $129, and bedrooms at $329. The sale is for travel from March 7 to June 30, 2022, and there aren't any blackout dates. The 855-mile, nonstop route between Lorton and Sanford takes around 17.5 hours, so arguably, any fare class you purchase will beat sitting cooped up in a car for that length of time. While travelers in coach can kick back and relax in a wide, reclining seat—with a complimentary continental breakfast served before arrival—those who book either a roomette or bedroom will enjoy new bedding, pillows, and towels; complimentary meals; and a dedicated attendant. And if you opt for a bedroom, you'll have twice the amount of space as you would in a roomette, plus access to an in-room bathroom and shower. While you're not required to own a car to take advantage of this deal, if you do, bear in mind that these tickets do not include the fee of bringing your vehicle onboard. Vehicles allowed include motorcycles, automobiles, vans, SUVs, trucks, and even small trailers and limousines. Motorcycles and standard cars can average $150 to over $250 per vehicle, respectively—but considering that coach tickets on this route typically start at $89 and bedrooms at $499, you'll be saving a fraction of the cost of an ordinary ticket. To book, head to Amtrak.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Amtrak Is Back With a Winter Auto Train Flash Sale—and the Discounts Are Steep Wanting a Quick Weekend Getaway? Amtrak's Latest Sale Has Tickets as Low as $19 Amtrak's Newest Auto Train Sale Is Offering $29 Florida Fares Take Your Car With You to Florida Aboard Amtrak Love Is in the Air: Amtrak Just Dropped a Valentine's Buy One, Get One Free Sale Every Travel-Related Black Friday Deal You Need to Know About This Amtrak Auto Train Sale Has Private Rooms for Just $109 'Travel Deal Tuesday' Is Here—and You Can Score Flights for As Low As $15 Amtrak Has Finally Brought Back Its USA Rail Pass—and It's on Sale Don't Miss Amtrak's Buy-One-Get-One-Free Sale This Valentine's Day Getting to and From Washington, D.C. by Amtrak Train The 9 Best Car Rental Companies of 2022 Amtrak’s Newest Fall Sale Gives Kids a Free Ride The Best Luggage Deals of February 2022 Amtrak's Summer Sale Lets You Book a Private Room, and Bring a Friend for Free A Photo Guide to Traveling on Amtrak