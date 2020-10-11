Amtrak Celebrates 20 Years of the Acela Train with $20 Fares

Amtrak’s flagship high-speed Acela train just turned the Big 2-0. To celebrate, Amtrak announced it would be offering $20 business class fares on all Acela routes between Nov. 16 and Dec. 17, 2020.

Acela has been a long-time favorite for riders in the Northeast, and not even the pandemic can stop the love. Amtrak reported that they’ve seen an increase in passenger bookings on the Acela during the pandemic. This is likely in part due to Amtrak’s enhanced coronavirus protocols the rail service rolled out, such as mandatory face coverings for staff and passengers while in public spaces, social distancing, a modified café car, and meal service, and enhanced cleaning procedures.

These lowest-ever fares are perfect for pregame holiday travel to soak in the last bits of autumn, get your last-minute dose of this year’s fall foliage, or—weather permitting—a fast ticket to the slopes. It’s also a great way to get in rides on the classic Acela trains before Amtrak swaps them out with a snazzy new fleet sometime in 2021.

Currently, the Acela services 16 stops between Washington, D.C., and Boston, running through New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Rhode Island.

Fittingly, Acela’s Acela-bratory flash fare sale is a quick one, so you’ll need to move fast. The $20 fares are only available three days (Nov. 10-12) online or on the Amtrak app. Discounts will be automatically applied for qualifying seats online, but if you’re using the app, you’ll need to add code C820 at checkout.