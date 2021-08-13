Travel News Travel Tips Amtrak Rolls Out an Upgraded First-Class Food Menu on Acela Trains Kick back with lobster and prosecco while taking in views of the Northeast Written by Astrid Taran Instagram Astrid is the Senior Special Projects Editor at TripSavvy and has been with the site since 2016. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Astrid Taran Updated 08/13/21 Share Pin Email Courtesy of Amtrak Frequent passengers on Amtrak's Acela service throughout the Northeast Corridor will be in for a treat on their next trip: Amtrak has announced a refresh of its first-class food and beverage menus on Acela trains traveling between Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York, and Boston. The revised menu includes new breakfast items like eggs benedict and huevos rancheros and lunch and dinner items like chicken tandoori and lobster crab cakes. Vegetarian riders will also choose from options like a vegetable puff, fruit and cheese plates, and a variety of freshly made salads. Alongside new food items, the upgraded menu will feature several new wine and beer offerings, including prosecco and Allagash White Wheat. All food and beverage options are complimentary for first-class passengers, along with personalized attendant service, free Wi-Fi, wide, reclining seats, and seat selection, and access to Amtrak's Metropolitan lounges. "Amtrak continues to make customer-focused improvements, including reimagining our onboard Acela dining options in first-class with creative new options that travelers will enjoy," said Roger Harris, Amtrak's executive vice president of marketing & revenue. "As intercity travel increases and we offer additional Acela frequencies to better serve our customers, we want to ensure we are offering a safe, superior travel experience from departure to destination." The menu enhancements, a strong incentive to bring back business riders, arrive on the heels of Amtrak's 50th birthday celebration this year. Amtrak Provides an Attractive Form of Travel During a Pandemic Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Amtrak Has Finally Brought Back Its USA Rail Pass—and It's on Sale 48 Hours in Greenville: The Ultimate Itinerary 11 Best Restaurants in Kolkata Where to Find the Best Brunch in Washington, D.C. The Best Places for Brunch in NYC The 9 Best Washington, D.C. Hotels with Outdoor Pools in 2021 Amtrak's Summer Sale Lets You Book a Private Room, and Bring a Friend for Free The 10 Best Restaurants in Sedona Go Here For the Best Breakfasts in San Francisco Getting to and From Washington, D.C. by Amtrak Train The 12 Best Restaurants in Nairobi, Kenya The Best Breakfast Spots in New York City The 15 Best Restaurants in Oklahoma City Amtrak's New Fall Fare Sale Lets You Bring a Friend for Free The 12 Best Restaurants in Birmingham, Alabama Check Out the Best Places for Brunch in Austin