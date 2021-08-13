Amtrak Rolls Out an Upgraded First-Class Food Menu on Acela Trains

Frequent passengers on Amtrak's Acela service throughout the Northeast Corridor will be in for a treat on their next trip: Amtrak has announced a refresh of its first-class food and beverage menus on Acela trains traveling between Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York, and Boston.

The revised menu includes new breakfast items like eggs benedict and huevos rancheros and lunch and dinner items like chicken tandoori and lobster crab cakes. Vegetarian riders will also choose from options like a vegetable puff, fruit and cheese plates, and a variety of freshly made salads.

Alongside new food items, the upgraded menu will feature several new wine and beer offerings, including prosecco and Allagash White Wheat. All food and beverage options are complimentary for first-class passengers, along with personalized attendant service, free Wi-Fi, wide, reclining seats, and seat selection, and access to Amtrak's Metropolitan lounges.

"Amtrak continues to make customer-focused improvements, including reimagining our onboard Acela dining options in first-class with creative new options that travelers will enjoy," said Roger Harris, Amtrak's executive vice president of marketing & revenue. "As intercity travel increases and we offer additional Acela frequencies to better serve our customers, we want to ensure we are offering a safe, superior travel experience from departure to destination."

The menu enhancements, a strong incentive to bring back business riders, arrive on the heels of Amtrak's 50th birthday celebration this year.