Amtrak Is Turning 50 and Celebrating With Fares That Cost $50—or Less

America’s national rail service is celebrating a half-century of service with a limited-time sale that could coax even the most stubborn of anti-overlanders onto the rails. Amtrak is ringing in their 50th anniversary with 50 percent off (almost) all coach and Acela business class fares—plus a fare cap of $50.

Basically, this means anyone who takes advantage of the party fares will find regular coach and Acela business class fares cut in half, and nothing will be priced over $50. We repeat: You will not find a sale fare for more than $50. Think of the possibilities.

“Since launching service in 1971, Amtrak has been continuously driving towards the future—setting ambitious sustainability goals, rolling out sleek new locomotives, and extending access to new communities,” said Bill Flynn, Amtrak's CEO in a statement. “To celebrate our 50th anniversary and to welcome travelers back to Amtrak, we are offering deeply discounted fares of $50 or less per segment across our network for travel throughout the summer and fall.”

Although the first Amtrak ride rolled out of the station on May 1, the 50th-anniversary celebration sale will roll out of the station a little ahead of schedule. Travelers can begin booking the non-refundable birthday fares as soon as April 28, 2021, and up to May 5, 2021.

The sale fares are good for one-way coach seats and Acela business class seats on rides between June 2, 2021, to November 13, 2021. Sadly, however, not all trains were invited to the party. The sale fares are good for all trains except the New Haven-Springfield Shuttle, Pacific Surfliner, Philadelphia through Pittsburg portion of the Pennsylvanian and Keystone Service, and 7000-8999 Thruways.

To book your golden ticket, visit the official Amtrak 50th Anniversary sale site.