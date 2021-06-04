Americans Are Willing To Give Up Love and Chocolate for Travel, Survey Shows

Would you do anything for love? According to a recent study, travel-starved Americans are willing to give up L-O-V-E if it means they can hear those beautiful words: “This is your captain speaking.”

A recent survey conducted by Booking.com found that Americans are ready to hit the road and are finally seeing some light at the end of this year-long tunnel. More than 70 percent said the success of COVID-19 vaccines have them feeling hopeful and “optimistic,” while just over 60 percent have realized travel is crucial to their emotional well-being. It’s clear they’re ready; we’re ready. But how ready?

So ready that almost 70 percent said they’d rather have the opportunity to travel in 2021 than find true love. Basically, catch flights over feelings.

Not only are Americans ready to avoid cupid, but they’re also willing to give up some other comforts. Watching "Bridgerton" or "Tiger King" for the 10th time? No, thanks—70 percent of those surveyed also said they would choose traveling instead of watching the shows they binged while bored in the house. Also, 70 percent are okay with saying buh-bye to alcohol, caffeine, or even chocolate.

And though we all need cash to fund those travel dreams, two-thirds of people surveyed would rather take a vacay than a promotion at work.

While it might be understandable that some people are willing to hold off on the thought of love or even advancing in their careers, those surveyed also miss some aspects associated with travel that may have previously been considered annoying.

That includes roaming the airport while waiting for their flight to board, getting sunburned, and even returning from the beach with a bag full of sand. A small percentage of people—16, to be exact—even claim to miss trying a meal for the first time and hating it.

Though that sense of hopefulness seems strong, travel hasn’t fully returned just yet, but Americans are still gearing up. More than half of those surveyed, 58 percent, list getting in shape as top priority and just as many are buying new vacay outfits.

