This New Cruise Itinerary Lets You Sail the California Coast

Instead of driving through Northern California by the open road, why not try experiencing it on the water? American Cruise Lines has just announced its first-ever California itinerary, set to launch in 2023.

The eight-day journey will take place on the line's American Jazz, a 99-room modern riverboat with a five-story glass atrium and private balconies in every stateroom. The ship houses just 190 passengers, making for a relaxed, intimate experience.

The sailing will depart from and return to San Francisco, hitting Stockton, Sacramento, Vallejo, and Napa, and will sail through the San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, the Napa River, and the San Joaquin River. These locations will allow passengers to see and experience the history and culture of the region up close and personal.

“Exploring this beautiful region of Northern California by riverboat will provide a new opportunity for our guests to discover the Bay Area and the Napa Valley in an exceptional way,” said Charles B. Robertson, president and CEO of American Cruise Lines, in a press release. “Many have driven there, but not many can say they have actually cruised through wine country.”

On the first day of the cruise, passengers will sail by some notable San Francisco hotspots, like the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz Island, and Treasure Island. Upon arrival in Stockton on day two, guests can head to the Haggin Museum, hit up some local eateries, or check out the Stockton Speedway for a NASCAR driving experience. The ship will dock in Sacramento for two days, giving passengers ample time to explore the state’s capital and learn about its history in one of its museums. Napa, of course, will be all about wine, with guests being able to participate in a Napa Valley winery experience.

Currently, there are four departure dates scheduled for this new itinerary: Feb. 17, Feb. 24, March 3, and March 10, 2023. Sailings start at $6,095 per person. To find out more information or to book your next cruise, head to the American Cruise Lines website.