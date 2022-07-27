Travel News Cruises This New Cruise Itinerary Lets You Sail the California Coast It’s Northern California like you haven’t explored it before By Jalyn Robinson Jalyn Robinson Editorial Assistant LinkedIn Twitter Pace University Jalyn joined TripSavvy in September of 2021 as an editorial assistant. She graduated from Pace University in May of 2018 with a bachelor's degree in English, cum laude, with a writing concentration. She has contributed work to Westchester Magazine and Spire&Co., a former online magazine. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 07/27/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Papawee Rojburanawong / EyeEm / Getty Images Instead of driving through Northern California by the open road, why not try experiencing it on the water? American Cruise Lines has just announced its first-ever California itinerary, set to launch in 2023. The eight-day journey will take place on the line's American Jazz, a 99-room modern riverboat with a five-story glass atrium and private balconies in every stateroom. The ship houses just 190 passengers, making for a relaxed, intimate experience. The sailing will depart from and return to San Francisco, hitting Stockton, Sacramento, Vallejo, and Napa, and will sail through the San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, the Napa River, and the San Joaquin River. These locations will allow passengers to see and experience the history and culture of the region up close and personal. “Exploring this beautiful region of Northern California by riverboat will provide a new opportunity for our guests to discover the Bay Area and the Napa Valley in an exceptional way,” said Charles B. Robertson, president and CEO of American Cruise Lines, in a press release. “Many have driven there, but not many can say they have actually cruised through wine country.” On the first day of the cruise, passengers will sail by some notable San Francisco hotspots, like the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz Island, and Treasure Island. Upon arrival in Stockton on day two, guests can head to the Haggin Museum, hit up some local eateries, or check out the Stockton Speedway for a NASCAR driving experience. The ship will dock in Sacramento for two days, giving passengers ample time to explore the state’s capital and learn about its history in one of its museums. Napa, of course, will be all about wine, with guests being able to participate in a Napa Valley winery experience. Currently, there are four departure dates scheduled for this new itinerary: Feb. 17, Feb. 24, March 3, and March 10, 2023. Sailings start at $6,095 per person. To find out more information or to book your next cruise, head to the American Cruise Lines website. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. American Cruise Lines. "San Francisco Bay Cruise." Accessed July 27, 2022. American Cruise Lines. "California Cruisin' with American Cruise Lines." July 25, 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit