American Airlines Announces New Premium Suites Coming in 2024

American Airlines is giving some of its aircraft a major facelift—and we're here for it. The airline recently announced that its Airbus A321XLR and Boeing 787-9 aircraft, set to debut in 2024, will feature new Flagship Suite premium seating and upgraded premium economy seats.

"We are enhancing the customer experience across their entire journey with American," said Julie Rath, the airline's vice president of customer experience said in a statement. "The arrival of new long-haul aircraft and the customized seat design of the Flagship Suite seats will offer customers a truly private premium experience on our long-haul fleet."

These new Flagship Suites are meant to bring some luxury and comfort to the sky during long-haul flights and will feature a privacy door, chaise lounge seating, and more space to store personal items.

On the Boeing 787-9, each of the 51 suites to be added will face toward the aircraft windows, giving every passenger a view, and will be arranged in a 1-2-1 configuration so that every passenger has aisle access. The Airbus A321XLR is a single-aisled plane, so its 20 suites will be in a 1-1 configuration and will face toward the aisle.

Courtesy of American Airlines

Courtesy of American Airlines

Courtesy of American Airlines

Courtesy of American Airlines

The new suites will also appear on the airline's Boeing 777-300ER—creating more premium seats on the aircraft than before—and Airbus A321T, replacing the Flagship First seating the plane already has.

American Airlines was the first U.S. airline to debut international premium economy seats in 2016, and now those will also receive a much-needed upgrade. These updated seats will have more privacy for passengers, thanks to wings around the headrests, and will have double the amount of storage space. The 787-9 and A321XLR will include 32 and 12 premium economy seats, respectively, making this the first time premium economy seats have been offered on an American single-aisled aircraft.

The airline has been trying to completely upgrade its premium member's experience, starting with the Admirals Club renovations announced in August of this year.

