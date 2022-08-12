American Airlines' Admirals Clubs Are About to Get a Major Facelift

American Airlines passengers have something new to look forward to.

The airline has announced that they are redesigning its Admirals Club lounges this fall, kicking off the redesigns at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C. Admirals Club lounges at Newark Liberty International Airport, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, and Denver International Airport are also on track to receive upgrades.

Partnered with DMAC Architecture & Interiors, American Airlines' vision for its new lounges takes inspiration from each location's landmarks and landscapes and "signature brand elements," like signage and sustainable features, such as the use of renewable American walnut wood.

"Our focus in working with American is to create a meaningful environment for guests to experience the airline's inspirational brand and airport lounge in a fresh, new way," said Dwayne MacEwen, founder and principal of DMAC Architecture & Interiors, in a statement.

MacEwen continued, "Lounges will include a collection of thoughtfully designed memorable spaces, with opportunities for guests to engage, retreat and rejuvenate. The new design of the Admirals Club lounges offers a bespoke hospitality experience in which every detail is curated for guests to feel cared for at each touch point during their visit."

Courtesy of American Airlines

Courtesy of American Airlines

Courtesy of American Airlines

Courtesy of American Airlines

According to an airline representative, the new designs' use of natural woods and open spaces will promote a sense of calm, a cornerstone of American's lounge experience. "The new Admirals Club interior design is inspired by our customers, who tell us that their favorite aspect of visiting our lounges is feeling like they're 'coming home,'" said Clarissa Sebastian, American Airlines' managing director of premium customer experience and onboard products.

Access to the newly redesigned lounges is granted to annual and lifetime Admirals Club members, Citi/AAdvantage Executive World Elite MasterCard primary cardholders, ConciergeKey members, and AirPass members. But don't worry—even if you don't fall into one of these categories, day passes to AA lounges are available for $59.