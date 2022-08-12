Travel News Air Travel American Airlines' Admirals Clubs Are About to Get a Major Facelift Relax in style before your flight By Jalyn Robinson Jalyn Robinson Editorial Assistant LinkedIn Twitter Pace University Jalyn joined TripSavvy in September of 2021 as an editorial assistant. She graduated from Pace University in May of 2018 with a bachelor's degree in English, cum laude, with a writing concentration. She has contributed work to Westchester Magazine and Spire&Co., a former online magazine. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 08/12/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Courtesy of American Airlines American Airlines passengers have something new to look forward to. The airline has announced that they are redesigning its Admirals Club lounges this fall, kicking off the redesigns at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C. Admirals Club lounges at Newark Liberty International Airport, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, and Denver International Airport are also on track to receive upgrades. Partnered with DMAC Architecture & Interiors, American Airlines' vision for its new lounges takes inspiration from each location's landmarks and landscapes and "signature brand elements," like signage and sustainable features, such as the use of renewable American walnut wood. "Our focus in working with American is to create a meaningful environment for guests to experience the airline's inspirational brand and airport lounge in a fresh, new way," said Dwayne MacEwen, founder and principal of DMAC Architecture & Interiors, in a statement. MacEwen continued, "Lounges will include a collection of thoughtfully designed memorable spaces, with opportunities for guests to engage, retreat and rejuvenate. The new design of the Admirals Club lounges offers a bespoke hospitality experience in which every detail is curated for guests to feel cared for at each touch point during their visit." Courtesy of American Airlines Courtesy of American Airlines Courtesy of American Airlines Courtesy of American Airlines According to an airline representative, the new designs' use of natural woods and open spaces will promote a sense of calm, a cornerstone of American's lounge experience. "The new Admirals Club interior design is inspired by our customers, who tell us that their favorite aspect of visiting our lounges is feeling like they're 'coming home,'" said Clarissa Sebastian, American Airlines' managing director of premium customer experience and onboard products. Access to the newly redesigned lounges is granted to annual and lifetime Admirals Club members, Citi/AAdvantage Executive World Elite MasterCard primary cardholders, ConciergeKey members, and AirPass members. But don't worry—even if you don't fall into one of these categories, day passes to AA lounges are available for $59. A New Proposal May Make It Easier to Get Cash Refunds From Airlines Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. American Airlines Newsroom. "American Airlines Admirals Club Lounges Are About to Get Really Dreamy." August 04, 2022 American Airlines. "Admirals Club Access." Accessed August 11, 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit