Trip Planning Tech & Gear The Best Travel Deals of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Score early deals before the event happening October 11 and 12 By Nathan Allen Published on 09/29/22 Amazon will hold a new two-day major sale event for Prime members looking to score early holiday shopping deals. Dubbed the Prime Early Access Sale, the event kicks off at midnight (Pacific) on October 11 and will run through October 12. Like its annual Prime Day event, which takes place in summer, thousands of products will be on sale for Prime members. If you’ve been planning to purchase big-ticket items like luggage, outdoor gear, and tech that makes traveling easier, now is the time to take advantage of low prices. We’ve scoured the list of items to find the best travel and outdoor gear deals. Be sure to bookmark this page, as we'll continue to update it with sales. And don't forget that you can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime membership, which is required to participate in this event. Also, check out Amazon Handmade, where you can support your local makers or pick up a destination gift. When Is Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale? This new event in 2022 will begin at midnight (Pacific) on Tuesday, October 11, and run through 11:49 p.m. (Pacific) on Wednesday, October 12. In addition to the U.S., Prime members from 14 other countries will be able to participate. Those other countries include Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, and the UK. What Is the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale event? Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale event is new for 2022. Amazon is branding it as a way for Prime members to begin holiday shopping early and include holiday gift guides for shoppers. Deals also include discounts on Amazon Music Unlimited, Grubhub+ memberships, and Amazon Prime Video. What Kinds of Deals Can I shop on Amazon Prime Early Access? While Amazon is branding this as a holiday gift buying event, emphasizing toys and home goods, plenty of travel and outdoor gear products are also on sale. Similar to summer’s Prime Day sale, this one will have thousands of products on sale and different times during the two-day event. So be sure to bookmark this page as we’ll be updating the travel and outdoor gear deals frequently leading up to the event, during, and after the event. Below are our top picks for Amazon Prime Early Access deals. Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Macy's Normally $190, Now $160 Samsonite's popular and highly-rated carry-on features four 360-degree wheels, TSA-compatible locks, and an aluminum handle. Weighing just over six pounds, it’s incredibly light and is expandable for extra room. It’s scratch-resistant, but Samsonite offers a 10-year warranty for some additional peace of mind. CamelBak Rogue Light Bike 70 oz. Hydration Pack Amazon View On Amazon Normally $80, Now $46 The Rogue is one of CamelBak’s most classic and highly-rated hydration packs. And while CamelBak calls it a bike hydration pack, it could double as a hiking or trail running hydration system. We love that it features men’s and women’s fits, weighs half a pound, and has plenty of venting. PackTowl Original Quick Dry and Super Absorbent Towel Amazon View On Amazon Normally $18, Now $15 (Medium size) A quick-dry towel is one of the most underrated pieces of gear for travelers and backpackers. And this one from PackTowl is one of the best. The rayon-polypropylene blend is highly absorbent, durable, and packs down to a tiny size. Bonus: It’s machine-washable and actually gets softer and more absorbent after more uses and washes. DIMJ Packing Cubes Amazon View On Amazon Normally $25, Now $17 DIMJ’s 8-piece packing cubes kit is a hit on Amazon with thousands of positive reviews. The kit includes five packing cubes with mesh tops (two large, one medium, and two small), a hanging toiletry bag, a shoe bag, and a flat bag. Each bag features double-way zippers, durable double stitching, and waterproof fabric. ROCK BROS Polarized Cycling Sunglasses Amazon View On Amazon Normally $30, Now $20 These highly-rated cycling sunglasses feature 100 percent UV400 protection, polarized lenses, and a durable frame. They’re incredibly lightweight and have a rubber ear pad and anti=slip nose pad. If you’re like us and lose sunglasses frequently, take advantage of this deal and stock up on a few in eight different colorways. Osprey Ariel 55 Women’s Backpacking Backpack Amazon View On Amazon Normally $295, Now $228 The Ariel is Osprey’s award-winning women’s backpacking backpack. It features Osprey’s Fit-on-the-Fly hipbelt and shoulder straps, bluesign-approved nylon, and PFC-free DWR. We love the front panel access and front pocket to grab items easier. Smart features like a hydration reservoir sleeve, sleeping bag compartment, and zippered pockets on the hipbelts are also appreciated. Bonus: This bag comes with an included PFC-free DWR-coated rain cover. SHOWKOO Luggage Sets Amazon View On Amazon Normally $299, Now $190 SHOWKOO’s luggage sets include 20-, 24-, and 28-inch hard-side spinners. Each suitcase features 360-degree double spinner wheels, multiple internal pockets, and top and side pockets for easier grabbing. They also have TSA-compatible locks and a two-year warranty. Trekology Ultralight Camp and Travel Pillow Amazon View On Amazon Normally $26, Now $15 This pocket-sized comfy pillow is the ultimate travel companion. It features enhanced neck support and speedy inflation and is a solid product for anyone spending time traveling and/or backpacking frequently. Osprey Talon 22 Backpack 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On REI Normally $150, Now $114 The Talon is one of Osprey’s most popular daypacks. And that’s for good reason—the pack features a sternum strap and hip belts, an external hydration sleeve, and a bike helmet attachment. We love smart features like a trekking pole attachment, pockets on the hip belts, and the front panel pocket. Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon Normally $310, Now $210 The largest version of Samsonite's popular Winfield series is currently on sale. It features four 360-degree spinning wheels, TSA-compatible locks, and an aluminum push-button handle. The 100 percent polycarbonate shell material bends and collapses on impact to avoid dents or permanent damage. But Samsonite also offers a 10-year warranty if it gets damaged while transported to and from the plane. 