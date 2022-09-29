The Best Travel Deals of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon will hold a new two-day major sale event for Prime members looking to score early holiday shopping deals. Dubbed the Prime Early Access Sale, the event kicks off at midnight (Pacific) on October 11 and will run through October 12. Like its annual Prime Day event, which takes place in summer, thousands of products will be on sale for Prime members.

If you’ve been planning to purchase big-ticket items like luggage, outdoor gear, and tech that makes traveling easier, now is the time to take advantage of low prices. We’ve scoured the list of items to find the best travel and outdoor gear deals. Be sure to bookmark this page, as we'll continue to update it with sales. And don't forget that you can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime membership, which is required to participate in this event. Also, check out Amazon Handmade, where you can support your local makers or pick up a destination gift.

When Is Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale?

This new event in 2022 will begin at midnight (Pacific) on Tuesday, October 11, and run through 11:49 p.m. (Pacific) on Wednesday, October 12. In addition to the U.S., Prime members from 14 other countries will be able to participate. Those other countries include Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, and the UK.

What Is the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale event?

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale event is new for 2022. Amazon is branding it as a way for Prime members to begin holiday shopping early and include holiday gift guides for shoppers. Deals also include discounts on Amazon Music Unlimited, Grubhub+ memberships, and Amazon Prime Video.

What Kinds of Deals Can I shop on Amazon Prime Early Access?

While Amazon is branding this as a holiday gift buying event, emphasizing toys and home goods, plenty of travel and outdoor gear products are also on sale. Similar to summer’s Prime Day sale, this one will have thousands of products on sale and different times during the two-day event. So be sure to bookmark this page as we’ll be updating the travel and outdoor gear deals frequently leading up to the event, during, and after the event.

Below are our top picks for Amazon Prime Early Access deals.

