The 10 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals of 2020

Amazon Prime Day is almost here! If last year is any indication of what's to come, big-ticket items like luggage sets, e-readers, and travel adapters are sure to be on sale. But with so many markdowns happening, it can be difficult to know where the steepest discounts are and which items will score you the biggest deal. So we've rounded up the best travel items to help you stock up on larger purchases—and popular brands—that are rarely discounted.
What Is Amazon Prime Day?
Prime Day is a global shopping event that features discounts off thousands of products on Amazon for a very limited time. However, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these deals. Don't have an Amazon Prime membership? Sign up now for a 30-day free trial.
When Is Amazon Prime Day?
This year, Amazon Prime Day will be October 13 through October 14. It's the perfect time to get a head start on all your holiday shopping.
What Will Be On Sale for Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon has not yet revealed which products will be marked down during this year's sale, but if you've shopped during Prime Day in the past you know that deals can be anything from headphones to tents.
If you're looking to take advantage of these upcoming discounts, we've rounded up a few best-selling items that might be marked down on the big day. While there's no guarantee of which products Amazon will feature, here are a few rarely discounted items to keep an eye out for when Prime Day rolls around.
Our Top Picks
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
Lifestraw's Personal Water Filter was one of the most popular products during last year's Amazon Prime Day and it's easy to see why. This lightweight water filter can filter up to 1,000 gallons of water and removes 99.99 percent of bad bacteria, such as iodine and chlorine. It only weighs 2 ounces, doesn't require a battery, and has no expiration date, so it's perfect to take camping or on the road. It's sold individually or in packs of two, three, and five.
Samsonite Omni PC Three-Piece Set
Luggage sets can be expensive, so it's worthwhile to scoop one up while it's on sale—especially one that's as high quality as this. The Omni PC Three-Piece Set from Samsonite comes with a carry-on, a 24-inch suitcase, and a 28-inch suitcase. The exterior features a durable polycarbonate shell, TSA locks, and four spinner wheels. There's also a zippered mesh pocket and compression straps to help keep your belongings secure. This set is available in several stylish colors and comes with a limited ten-year warranty.
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
This down jacket is a great option if you're looking to spruce up your jacket collection for winter. It combines style and function with six pockets, a fleece-lined hood, and side zippers that allow for more movement. The inside is made of duck down insulation and the polyester outer is water-resistant and windproof. Reviewers love this highly-rated jacket because it's cozy, comes in cute colors, and can hold all of their essentials while they're on the go.
Epicka Universal Travel Adapter
Epica's Universal Travel Adapter comes in handy while you're traveling. It's compatible with most electrical outlets and works in 150 countries. There are six USB connector slots, an AC socket, and one Type-C slot so you can charge up to six devices at once.
Amazon Fire HD 8
Help keep your kiddo entertained on long road trips or plane rides with the Fire HD 8 tablet. You can stream videos, music, audiobooks, and more while en route to your destination. This tablet can hold up to 36GB of space and runs for 12 hours on a full charge.
Designed with kids in mind, the Fire HD 8 comes with a case to prevent inevitable scratches, a stand, and easy-to-use parental controls. You also get access to a one-year subscription to Amazon's FreeTime service, which lets you set educational goals and create screen time limits. Plus, there's a two-year warranty, so you can purchase this worry-free knowing that you'll be able to return it if it gets damaged. It's available in light blue, pink, and purple.
Bedtime Bliss Luxury Sleeping Eye Mask
This highly-rated sleep mask features a blackout design that's meant to help you get a better night's rest. The straps are adjustable for a close fit around your head and the mask's contoured shape lets you open your eyes without taking the mask off. It also comes with earplugs and a carrying case.
Serman Brands RFID Leather Bifold Wallet
Made with high-quality full-grain leather, this men's wallet will look stylish while holding your cash. It features a front pocket, two internal pockets, and a money clip that can hold up to 8 credit cards and bills without adding bulk. It also has RFID-blocking technology to protect your cards from cyber theft. Reviewers loved the pull-out strap design too, which gives you easy access to your most-used credit cards. This wallet measures 3.9 x 2.85 x .5 inches and comes in ten different colors.
Marmot Crane Creek Camping Tent
If you're looking to spend more time outdoors this year it's worth investing in a new tent. Marmot's Crane Creek Tent comes in two or three-person sizes and is easy to set up. It comes with durable poles and a waterproof rain fly that will protect you if you get stuck in inclement weather. There are also two doors and two small interior mesh pockets to store your phones and flashlights in. And since this tent only weighs five pounds, it'll be easy to carry around no matter how far away your campsite is.
eBags Classic Four-Piece Packing Cubes
Packing cubes are a must-have travel accessory for people who tend to overpack their suitcases. Available in a set of four, eBag's packing cubes allow you to organize your clothes and accessories into different bags. These also help keep your belongings compressed so you can fit more into your suitcase. They have a mesh top to easily see what's inside each cube and are made out of breathable nylon fabric. It comes with a lifetime warranty and includes large, medium, small, and slim sizes.
Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones
Headphones are a great item to buy on sale because they're an expensive everyday use item. These wireless headphones from Bose are loved by purchasers for their high sound quality. They were designed to filter out wind and outside noise, leaving you with only crystal clear sound. You can get up to 15 hours of play time in a single charge and be 30 feet away without losing the wireless connection. Command buttons on the side make it seamlessly transition from calls to music, and also lets you control some apps on your phone.