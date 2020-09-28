The 10 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals of 2020

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products and services; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Amazon Prime Day is almost here! If last year is any indication of what's to come, big-ticket items like luggage sets, e-readers, and travel adapters are sure to be on sale. But with so many markdowns happening, it can be difficult to know where the steepest discounts are and which items will score you the biggest deal. So we've rounded up the best travel items to help you stock up on larger purchases—and popular brands—that are rarely discounted.

What Is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is a global shopping event that features discounts off thousands of products on Amazon for a very limited time. However, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these deals. Don't have an Amazon Prime membership? Sign up now for a 30-day free trial.

When Is Amazon Prime Day?

This year, Amazon Prime Day will be October 13 through October 14. It's the perfect time to get a head start on all your holiday shopping.

What Will Be On Sale for Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon has not yet revealed which products will be marked down during this year's sale, but if you've shopped during Prime Day in the past you know that deals can be anything from headphones to tents.

If you're looking to take advantage of these upcoming discounts, we've rounded up a few best-selling items that might be marked down on the big day. While there's no guarantee of which products Amazon will feature, here are a few rarely discounted items to keep an eye out for when Prime Day rolls around.