As Americans begin to gingerly step out of lockdown, some are ready to go beyond the grocery store. But the desire for safety remains, so going private is the way forward for many. And while it’s easy to take the luxury route for privacy and exclusivity, there are also more affordable options for a private experience, from boat rentals to private tours to camping on the edge of a cliff (yes, really!). These are the most amazing private travel experiences to check out right now.

01 of 14 Set Sail The Moorings, Julian Love While large-scale cruising is out for the foreseeable future, chartering or renting a small boat or yacht is an ideal alternative. After all, when there’s nothing but the wide-open sea, it’s easy to social distance. Thankfully, there are a range of options in terms of boat type, length of trip, cost, and amount of staff (if any). Chartering a yacht is at the higher end; check out Kontiki Expeditions, who are launching a new yacht service on Dec. 13, 2020, with two itineraries along the coast of Ecuador. With nine staterooms, it’s easy to buy out, and the new ships also include a spa, fitness room, Jacuzzi, diving gear, and more. Or book the Alila Purnama, an ultra-luxe five-room ship that docks at different islands in the Indonesian archipelago and includes private air charter to the island of your choice, on-board Balinese spa treatments, and diving excursions. If you don’t want to be tied down, The Moorings lets you charter a yacht with no set itinerary, and they have bases around the world, including Florida, Tahiti, and several Caribbean islands. If you’re looking to steer (and stay stateside), reserve a houseboat on Arizona’s Lake Powell, with boats ranging from economy to luxury.

02 of 14 Rent a Private Island Tourism Fiji Yes, this sounds extravagant. And it certainly can be—fully staffed luxury resorts like Richard Branson’s Necker Island in the Caribbean or Kokomo Private Island in Fiji come to mind. But believe it or not, there are a few affordable private islands for rent, including several in the United States, like the no-frills Oar Island in Maine or the jungle-like Seabird Key in Florida. A private island is perfect for avoiding crowds, and well, anyone—especially if you choose one without staff.

05 of 14 Camp in the Middle of Nowhere Kent Mountain Adventure Center Camping is one of the easiest ways to social distance, particularly if it’s in a remote location. But if the thought of setting up camp in the middle of nowhere gives you hives, leave it to the pros. Tentrr is like the Airbnb of camping, with property owners renting out prefab tents (think wooden decks, canvas tents, basic furniture, and simple outhouses) set on vast acres of land. If you’re looking for an actual one-of-a-kind experience—and have no fear of heights—you can dine and sleep on a portoledge set on the edge of a cliff. Kent Mountain Adventure Center in Estes, Colorado, will take care of the logistics and set up so you can have a cliff camping experience 75 feet above the ground—it doesn’t get more socially distanced than that!

06 of 14 Reserve a Spa for Yourself Auberge Resorts With stress levels at an all-time high for most people, a spa day is desperately needed. Thankfully, several spas are offering private sessions where guests can have the relaxation haven all to themselves for a few hours. For example, Calistoga Ranch in Napa is offering spa buyouts where guests can enjoy private use of two geothermal mineral pools and a covered terrace with a roaring fireplace, complete with a massage or soak, butler service and a bottle of Champagne. And Four Seasons Las Vegas has buyouts for its spa and nail bar. Take it one step further by reserving an entire retreat for you and your pod at Twelve Senses Retreat (book with Porter & Sail for extra hotel credits), a five-room hotel designed on the philosophy of the four elements of nature. A takeover of this holistic haven unlocks private access to wellness experiences like guided meditation, energy healing, yoga, and paddleboarding.

07 of 14 Traverse the Country in an RV Getty Images Traveling across the country in an RV is almost a right of passage for Americans, and it happens to be entirely private as well. If you don’t own your own RV, check out RVshare’s peer-to-peer rental marketplace for your family’s ideal ride.

09 of 14 Fly Private to a Secluded Destination Getty Images Sometimes the flight is the best part of the trip, especially if it involves a private jet. Companies like Air Charter Service can help you charter a helicopter, plane, or jet to just about anywhere, while luxury hotel chains like Rosewood are partnering with various private jet companies to bring guests over in style. If you’re really a baller, go ahead and buy your own helicopter that can take you to any snowy mountaintop, remote island, or lush valley.