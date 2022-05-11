AmaWaterways Is Giving Frontline Medical Workers a Free Cruise

After a long two years of battling an invisible and overpowered foe, our frontline medical workers are in need of a serious break—and AmaWaterways is ready to provide one.

The award-winning river cruise line is celebrating National Nurses Week by offering complimentary sailings all around Europe to those who have taken the brunt in the fight against COVID-19. “Frontline medical heroes have been selflessly caring for others since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic over two years ago, and we want to show our continued appreciation for their heroic work,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways.

Frontline medical heroes are entitled to the free cruise as long as they travel with a paying guest who stays in the same stateroom. Bookings are open until June 30, 2022, for sailings leaving within the next 90 days (or one of the select dates that the company has set aside).

Each cruise will take place over seven days, and guests will be free to enjoy AmaWaterways' spacious staterooms, on-shore excursions, entertainment, and regionally-inspired meals and drinks, at no additional cost.

There are currently 46 eligible cruise dates, making stops in different cities along the Rhine, Main, Moselle, and Danube rivers.

One of the offered cruises, the Enchanted Rhine cruise, will sail on the Rhine river through France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Switzerland, taking passengers past 40 historical and impressive castles all along the river banks.

The Melodies Of The Danube cruise will carry passengers along the Danube river to Austria, Germany, Hungary, and Slovakia. They will include incredible walking tours throughout the countries' capitals—Budapest, Bratislava, and Vienna.

On the Impressions Of The Seine and Paris cruise, guests will become familiar with all of the amazing sights of France, from the more popular destinations to some hidden gems and locations made famous by renowned Impressionist painters. It will include Norman chocolate, cheese, and cider and will present passengers with the best of what France has to offer.

To take advantage of this offer, head over to AmaWaterways.com/Hero2022, fill out the form with your work credentials, choose the sailing you're most interested in, and contact an AmaWaterways representative by phone to reserve your stateroom. If you can't make any of the sailing dates chosen, the company is also willing to give you $1,000 savings for any future cruise.

