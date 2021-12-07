AmaWaterways to Start Immersive Sailings on Colombia's Magdalena River

AmaWaterways, a stalwart of European river cruising, is heading to South America. The beloved boutique river cruise line has announced that starting in December 2023, it will sail along the beautiful banks of the Magdalena River in Colombia. And, thanks to its partnership with Metropolitan Touring, the leading tour operator in South America, passengers who dip their feet in the new all-suite experience can take a fully immersive plunge into Colombian culture from both land and water.

“Drawing on each company’s expertise, AmaWaterways and Metropolitan Touring have together created a unique river cruise and land program that will immerse travelers in the beauty of the “River of a Thousand Rhythms,” said Camilo Calderon, General Manager of Metropolitan Touring Colombia. “Our guests will enjoy the modern comforts of an upscale river cruise ship, with exclusive experiences and unparalleled service, hallmarks of both companies, to the very heart of Colombia’s soul.”

River cruise options will include a choice between two different seven-night itineraries on the Magdalena, while Metropolitan Touring will offer up the land component via their selection of pre- and post-cruise tours.

“Not since my early university days of exploring the Amazon River have I felt the excitement of discovering a new destination that is so rich in biodiversity and culture, as I found on the Magdalena River in Colombia,” said Rudi Schreiner, president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “I’m absolutely captivated by the rich history, wildlife, and friendly welcome that awaits our guests when our intimate, all-suite ship sets sail in December 2023.”

While we’re not quite convinced Schreiner was the first to “discover” this gorgeous Colombian area, we have it on good authority that AmaWaterways will be the first modern luxury river cruise operator to share it with nature- and culture-loving tourists.

The news was too good to keep to themselves—AmaWaterways is still working on the exact schedule of itineraries—though passengers can expect to be lead by a skilled team of experts, having an onboard wellness manager at their service, and the opportunity to connect with the rich culture, wildlife, people found along the banks of the Magdalena River, as well as the chance snag some local fresh air while kayaking, hiking, or birdwatching.

For now, though, all we can do is wait since these new cruise experiences won’t kick off until December 2023—but, hey, we’re all good at waiting around by now, right? Feeling antsy? Head over to the official AmaWaterways site to keep your eyes out for any itinerary updates and get a sneak peek of what’s already been made official.