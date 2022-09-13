This 49-Night European River Cruise Is Open to Book for 2024

The day is finally here! Luxury river cruise operator AmaWaterways has just opened reservations for two of its Seven River Journeys in spring and summer 2024.

Running 49 nights aboard a single ship, the AmaMora, the Seven River Journey is AmaWaterways' longest-ever continuous river cruise. It will visit 15 European countries—including the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, Switzerland, France, Austria, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Romania, Bulgaria, and Moldova—and will take passengers along the entire length of the Danube Delta in a new seven-day excursion to (or from) the Black Sea.



The Seven River Journey: Spring 2024 Edition will set sail from Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on April 22, 2024, and land in Giurgiu, Romania, on June 10, 2024. The AmaMora will then immediately turn around for its Seven River Journey: Summer 2024 Edition, traveling from Giurgiu on the 10th and concluding its voyage in Amsterdam on July 29, 2024.

On board the 156-passenger AmaMora, guests will have access to an all-day tapas menu, a sun-deck walking track and pool with a swim-up bar, a fitness room, and complimentary bikes to better explore the ports of call. And, to cap it all off, each stateroom features luxury bedding with Egyptian linen and twin balconies—perfect for watching fairy-tale villages and more than 40 castles glide by.

"Since the debut of our Seven River Journeys in 2021, we have received tremendous demand from travelers who are looking to spend extra time immersing themselves in beautiful destinations throughout Europe," said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways, in a statement. "With the widespread popularity of these immersive longer itineraries, we are thrilled to announce that the 2024 Spring and Summer Editions showcase enriching itineraries on board a single, award-winning ship—making it easy for guests to sit back, relax and enjoy the unparalleled experience of cruising seamlessly between the North Sea and the Black Sea visiting the historical sites and rich culture of the 15 countries in between."

Seven River Journeys start at $25,649 a person; head to AmaWaterways' official website to request a quote.