The Best From Our Tests: A Review of the Altra Lone Peak 6 Running Shoes

I've made it my mission to find the ultimate pair of versatile kicks—a pair that will work for running (usually on trails or gravel, in my case), hiking, walking through the airport, wearing on a plane, or grabbing dinner. Altra's Lone Peak 6 are my favorite shoes I've found so far. I've spent over a half year trail running, hiking, flying, and road tripping in these shoes.

I'm always faced with a packing conundrum when preparing for trips. I value being a light packer (to avoid checking bags on a plane) but also want to be prepared for all the activities I have planned on my trip, such as running, hiking, and general exploring. The issue? Those activities typically require multiple pairs of shoes suited for each purpose, and with a men's size 10 shoe size, this can take up a lot of space.

The wider fit is roomy but supportive

Altra is well-known for its zero-drop, wide-toe box, a part of its proprietary FootShape fits. While the brand has three FootShape fits for its various models, the Lone Peak shoes—including the Lone Peak 6—come exclusively in the Original fit, which is the roomiest of the three. This construction allows your foot to sit more naturally and your toes to splay.

This pair also comes in separate men's and women's versions to take into account various biological differences. For example, on average, men have broader feet than women, even men and women of comparable height and weight.

As someone with naturally wide feet—especially at the toes—I appreciate Altra's design. The wider fit is also ideal for travel when feet can swell after long days of walking or sitting on a plane. The heels lock in easily, and there's a supportive fit from toe to heel.





They're comfortable for running, hiking, and long travel days

Comfort is where these shoes really excel. These are some of the most comfortable running shoes I've owned—perfect for long days on the trail, on the plane, or in the car. Altra's Balanced Cushioning technology helps with comfort and efficiency in stride as it aligns your heel and forefoot at an equal distance from the ground.

The brand's proprietary Altra EGO foam also boosts the comfort and softness of the shoe without sacrificing energy returns when running and hiking. Lastly, a lightweight and flexible upper helps amp comfort on top of the foot. Bonus: The Lone Peak shoe earned the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) Seal of Acceptance, which is given to shoes that promote good foot health.

I've logged nearly 1,000 miles running, hiking, and walking in these shoes, and they still feel like they've got many more miles left.

The Lone Peak is a solid choice if you're looking for a travel shoe based on comfort alone. The Lone Peak's wide fit and comfort features make it one of the most comfortable travel shoes available.

They offer superb traction thanks to smart design features

Like previous models, the Lone Peak 6 employs the brand's MaxTrac outsole, which is a fairly aggressive and grippy outsole that handles most terrain. It also features the brand's TrailClaw technology, which places canted lugs underneath the metatarsals on the outsole. The placement underneath the toes helps the front of your feet create a claw-like feature, allowing you to gain boosted traction, especially while running or hiking uphill when the front foot tends to strike first.

This traction technology, combined with the energy response of the Altra EGO foam design, creates an enjoyable shoe to run and hike in.

The minimalistic style is versatile for multiple occasions

Style is somewhat subjective and personal. But for rugged, high-performing trail running and hiking shoes, these are pretty good-looking. They definitely won't look out of place in an airport or plane. We appreciate that these shoes are offered mostly in neutral colors. And we really appreciate that they come in seven color options for men's and women's versions.

They're worth the price

These shoes are $140 at the time of publish (of course, they'll drop as newer models are released). That's about mid-range for a high-quality pair of trail running shoes these days. Over the past eight or so months, I've logged nearly 1,000 miles running, hiking, and walking in these shoes, and they still feel like they've got many more miles left. I'd say they're definitely worth the investment and are a good value.

If you're looking for a pair of shoes that can serve as the only pair you take on a trip, these are them.

Who Should Buy the Altra Lone Peak 6 The Lone Peak 6 is ideal for anyone looking for a comfy travel shoe with off-road chops. It's an excellent trail running shoe. It will work as a good hiking shoe. And with many color options, you'll likely find a pair that looks good enough in casual dining and work settings. We love that these kicks come in many different sizes in both men's and women's versions, and the wide fit helps keep feet comfortable during long-haul trips and allows the feet to rest and move as they're naturally meant to.

Why Trust TripSavvy

Nathan Allen is TripSavvy's Outdoor Gear Editor. He's worn and tested hundreds of shoes as a competitive runner, avid hiker and backpacker, and traveler. Nathan doesn't like how expensive many running, hiking, and travel shoes have become but does appreciate the new technology going into those shoes to make them more efficient, comfortable, and overall better. He's now worn and tested every pair of the Lone Peak model and can confidently say the 6 is the best version yet.