Alsace LA Is Historic West Adams' First Hotel In Decades

What’s old is new again—and that’s exactly what the developers behind new boutique hotel Alsace LA, which opens today in Los Angeles’ historic West Adams neighborhood, are banking on.



Just south of the 10 Freeway, between Culver City and the USC campus, the area has steadily become one of the city’s coolest places to hang. Once L.A.'s toniest residential district, one of the city's original commuter communities, and eventually the epicenter of Black wealth and culture with several famous names counted as residents, West Adams has seen a resurgence of acclaimed restaurants, shops, cafés, and art galleries in the last five years. Until now, it lacked an equally interesting place to stay.



“It’s one of the oldest, most architecturally significant, diverse, and authentic neighborhoods in L.A., and with that comes a multi-generational lively community of families,” says Sharon Feurer, Alsace’s VP of Sales & Marketing. “It has also recently experienced a renaissance of businesses that are bringing in more locals and visitors. But there hasn’t been a hotel here in decades. We look at Alsace as being of the community for the community and also as a place to help introduce curious explorers to a new neighborhood and a different part of town to stay in when in L.A.”



Alsace's developers, CIM Group, worked with NMDA Architects to create an eye-catching and interesting exterior worthy of holding court in the architecturally varied enclave. Most of West Adams' still-standing buildings and homes were erected between 1880 and 1925. As such, they come in a range of design styles, including the many Victorian subsets like Queen Anne, craftsman bungalow, Spanish revival, and Beaux-Arts. The three-story Alsace combines Bauhaus-inspired curves, big windows, desert landscaping, terracotta plaster and tiles, warm woods, and a lobby that feels like a Mediterranean portico.

Brooklyn-based Home Studios—hired because the developers loved the interiors they created for Vini e Fritti and Caffe Marchio—continued the juxtaposition of styles inside. They pulled color, texture, and material inspiration from Southern California, the Mediterranean, the high desert, and the past. The 48 rooms feature white oak ceilings and floors, bespoke furniture, and vintage (or vintage-ish) décor, including upholstered headboard panels, rattan and wood wardrobes, and sculptural brass hooks. L.A. artist Lukas Geronimas Giniotis created a tile mural in the lobby and other common area signage.



“It’s a very soothing, welcoming environment. It’s very Southern California, yet there’s a uniqueness to it,” Feurer says. “I can’t say I look at the hotel and go, ‘Oh this reminds me of blank and blank.’”



To capitalize on L.A.’s famed sun and almost year-round good weather, there was an emphasis on natural light, fresh air, and outdoor spaces, including a 2,000-square-foot courtyard and pool. There will be patio dining as well as indoor seating at chef Danny Elmaleh’s modern ramen concept. It’s expected to debut this winter.



“People come to L.A. for the weather, and therefore Alsace was always going to have amazing outdoor spaces,” says marketing manager Joseph Poteet. “Luckily that external footprint also lends itself to a more COVID-friendly stay."



Alsace is also going after the work-from-hotel and business travel sector as well. There’s a 409-square-foot boardroom on site, while some rooms feature a balcony or terrace and dining tables. Additionally, the hotel has formed a partnership with a new co-working space, YOUBE. Located a few blocks away, guests can get credits to access workspaces and meeting rooms there. And this is L.A., so there’s of course a 24-hour fitness center. Eventually, yoga and meditation classes will be offered.



Other partnerships were formed to honor the area’s history and to reflect the exciting growth and cultural scene happening now. Adopt A Bike, which refurbishes and encourages re-use of bicycles, will run monthly historical tours focusing on design and famous past residents like Oscar-winner Hattie McDaniel, singer-songwriter Marvin Gaye, and architect Paul Revere Williams. Tours will also touch on how West Adams transitioned into an affluent Black neighborhood and the important Sugar Hill court case. You can cycle past gardens, Ray Charles’ former recording studio, and filming locations such as the “Six Feet Under” funeral home.



Legendary music shop High-Fidelity Records will curate the lobby and in-room playlists. Hi-Lo Liquor will deliver to hotel rooms on-demand boxes featuring local snacks, beer, wine, and spirits. Alsace hopes to host more cultural programming in the courtyard in the future.



“With our partners' help, we’re trying to expand the footprint of our space beyond the four walls of the courtyard. We want to encourage our guests to go out and try places like Alta Adams, Johnny’s Pastrami, and Mizlala; to look at the street art, and see the architecture,” Feurer says. “And in turn, we want to bring the neighborhood in and become a community gathering spot.”



Starting rates are $199 per night. Also being offered as opening specials: 15 percent off the best available rate, complimentary room upgrades, and flexible cancellations. To book, visit the hotel’s website or call 424-305-5400.